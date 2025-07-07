Muscat, Oman: Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency, has officially expanded its footprint into Oman, marking a strategic milestone in the agency's regional growth. This positions the firm to meet the increasing demand from investors and end-users seeking opportunities in one of the Gulf's most promising emerging real estate markets.

The decision to enter Oman comes as the country undergoes a period of accelerated economic diversification, supported by the government's Vision 2040 strategy. With a stable economy, increasing foreign investment, and progressive policies allowing foreign nationals to acquire freehold property, Oman has rapidly gained attention among global investors. Whitewill began building its Omani operations in 2023, and by 2024, investor demand had grown so significantly that the firm established a dedicated office and team of brokers in Muscat.

"At Whitewill, we are proud to be at the forefront of introducing Oman’s promising real estate market to global investors," said Svetlana Politova, CEO of Whitewill Real Estate in Oman and Abu Dhabi. "Our focus on Muscat and Salalah reflects a deep understanding of what drives long-term value, combining solid economic fundamentals with exceptional lifestyle and tourism offerings. By partnering with the most reputable developers and establishing a local presence, we ensure our clients gain exclusive access to Oman’s best projects. Looking ahead, we are committed to helping shape the future of real estate in Oman, creating investment opportunities that respect its heritage while meeting modern expectations."

Whitewill is already operational in Muscat and Salalah, the only regions in Oman where Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC) zones permit full freehold ownership for foreign investors. Muscat, with its modern infrastructure, administrative significance, and international connectivity, appeals to long-term investors seeking capital growth. Salalah, known for its lush green landscapes and year-round appeal to Gulf and European tourists, offers an attractive option for investors focused on lifestyle-driven, rental-yield properties.

Since entering the Omani market, Whitewill has successfully sold hundreds of property units with an upward range of OMR 300,000. The firm's client base spans international investors, expatriates, and regional buyers, including high-net-worth investors from the GCC, Europe, India and more. Demand is particularly strong for holiday homes, rental units, and investment properties in Oman’s premium waterfront and master-planned communities.

The agency’s portfolio in Oman includes over 30 projects from globally recognized and trusted developers such as DarGlobal, SDIC, Muriya by Orascom, Eagle Hills, Saraya Bandar Jissah SAOC, and Al Mouj. The firm also collaborates with respected local developers, including Alargan Towell, Maysan Properties, and Ideal Building Development. Many of these projects benefit from the involvement of Omran Group, the government’s development arm, further enhancing investor confidence.

Among the standout developments are AIDA by DarGlobal, a luxury, master-planned community perched on a coastal plateau offering villas, townhouses, apartments, branded residences, hotels, and the Trump Golf Club. The Sustainable City Yiti, led by SDIC, is Oman’s flagship eco-community, blending sustainable technologies with residential, hospitality, retail, and educational facilities. Upcoming projects include an ultra-luxury beachfront community on Yiti Beach and an exclusive ITC development in Muttrah, Muscat’s historic centre, both expected to generate significant investor interest.

Looking ahead, Whitewill sees Oman as a long-term growth market for real estate. With the government expanding ITC zones and global developers entering the market, new opportunities are emerging not only in Muscat and Salalah but also in Musandam, Duqm, and Oman's mountainous tourism hubs. The company is committed to supporting this growth by advising developers, tailoring products to investor expectations, and promoting Oman internationally through roadshows, webinars, and targeted events in key global markets.

With a multinational team, Whitewill is well-positioned to serve its international clientele and further cement its role as a trusted partner for investors seeking high-quality real estate opportunities in Oman.

About Whitewill Real Estate Agency

Whitewill Real Estate Agency, founded in 2016 by Oleg Torbosov, has swiftly ascended as a high-end leader in the real estate market, focusing on people and technology to achieve unparalleled success. With over 500 dedicated employees worldwide, Whitewill specialises in the sales of apartments and villas within modern housing developments, particularly in Dubai, working alongside prominent developers like Emaar Properties and Damac Properties. The agency boasts over 450 residential sites in its portfolio, over 150 brokers, and a comprehensive approach that includes a unique training system for brokers, an internal quality control department, and a robust partner network of more than 6,000 agents globally. Whitewill's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a pivotal player in international real estate, catering to high-net-worth individuals with a diverse range of services, from property sales to comprehensive after-sale support.