Built on a dedicated LTE network, the network is engineered to meet the highest benchmarks for security, reliability and agility.

The network offers tailored features that enhance operational efficiency and effectively meet mission-critical communication demands, including smart integration with emerging technologies like AI, edge computing, and IoT.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group has unveiled its latest wireless communications network, the Business-Critical Network, designed to revolutionize connectivity for Saudi Arabia’s most critical sectors, including government, healthcare, and oil and gas. As one of the first networks of its kind in the kingdom, it delivers high-speed, high-availability, and encrypted communication capabilities, empowering industries to operate with unparalleled efficiency and resilience. The network is engineered with future-readiness at its core, offering seamless adaptability and compatibility with emerging and evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Compliant with global Mission Critical and 3GPP standards, the network is built on a dedicated LTE network that spans the entire Kingdom and is engineered to meet the highest benchmarks for security, reliability and agility. It is specifically tailored to address the unique demands of business-critical operations, where high-stakes environments require split-second decision-making and flawless communication. Its scalable architecture paves the way for next-generation innovations, including autonomous operations, real-time situational awareness, and advanced crowd management solutions, empowering industries to stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic and data-driven world.

“The launch of the Business-Critical Network marks a new era of critical communications for Saudi Arabia,” said Riyadh Muawad, Chief Business Officer at stc group. “This purpose-built network sets a new benchmark for mission-critical communications, empowering key industries with the speed, security, and intelligence needed to operate in high-pressure environments. It reflects our commitment to enabling national sectors with future-ready capabilities and cementing stc group’s position as a trusted partner in advancing the Kingdom’s digital future.”

The Business-Critical Network delivers a robust, all-in-one solution for essential digital communications, offering advanced features such as encrypted push-to-talk, shock-resistant devices, emergency alerts, and secure group messaging. Purpose built for high-demand environments, the network integrates artificial intelligence to enable smarter decision-making, predictive maintenance, and heightened situational awareness across complex operations.

“As the sales arm behind this groundbreaking launch, we are proud to deliver a service that meets the unique communication needs of critical industries,” said Eng. Khaled Al-Dharrab, CEO of specialized by stc. “The Business Critical Network empowers organizations to strengthen operational control, improve responsiveness, and elevate safety —ensuring seamless performance even in the most demanding and high-pressure environments.

The launch of the Business Critical Network responds to the growing need for reliable, resilient communications across Saudi Arabia’s vital sectors. With cutting-edge speed and a steadfast emphasis on security, the system is poised to become a cornerstone for industries ranging from critical infrastructure to public safety and emergency response. This milestone reinforces stc group’s commitment to driving national connectivity and technological advancement in support of the Saudi Vision 2030.

About stc group:

stc group is an enabler of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.