Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 5,835,186 passengers (PAX) during the first nine months of 2022, registering an 89.6% increase and 15.6% decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Meanwhile, QAIA received 51,463 aircraft movements (ACM), 63.2% more and 16.0% less than the figures recorded during the same periods in 2021 and 2019, respectively. As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 45,935 tons, marking a 9.7% rise and 39.7% drop compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

During the month of September, 696,096 PAX traveled through QAIA, up 24.8% and down 7.4% against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Additionally, QAIA witnessed 5,614 ACM, indicating a 6.6% growth and 17.1% drop compared to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 5,557 tons of cargo, recording decreases of 13.4% and 40.4% as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“We are continuing to build on our close collaborations with various stakeholders to grow our airline and destination networks, as demonstrated in September by the arrival of the first direct Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, which expanded our reach into the African continent, which further diversified the travel options available to our passengers via Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

-Ends-

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program - valid until the renewal date in 2025.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Airport International Group.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: bidayamedia@bidayamarcom.com