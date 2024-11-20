Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) served 675,209 passengers (PAX) in October 2024, reflecting an 8.6% decrease compared to the same month in 2023. Furthermore, QAIA registered 5,486 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,021 tons of cargo, marking 16.2% and 7.3% declines, respectively, against last year’s figures.

Year-to-date, QAIA experienced a 6.6% decrease in passengers, recording 7,465,802 PAX as opposed to 2023. Meanwhile, ACM dropped by 6.9%, totaling 62,111, whereas cargo rose 16.1% to reach 63,774 tons.

“With ongoing regional tensions directly impacting our operations - particularly the political developments in Gaza and Lebanon - our commitment to maintaining QAIA as a welcoming hub of excellence remains steadfast. We continue to build on our airline partnerships and destination offerings, ensuring every passenger experiences a journey that feels like home. As we adapt to shifting conditions, our goal remains to elevate the passenger experience and sustain QAIA’s position as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero