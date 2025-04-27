Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 625,695 passengers (PAX) in March 2025, marking a 4.8% increase compared to the same period last year. QAIA also recorded 5,741 aircraft movements (ACM), a 4.8% rise, and handled 6,187 tons of cargo, a 2.7% decline year-on-year.

Between January and March 2025, QAIA received a total of 2,137,322 PAX - the highest first-quarter figure in the airport’s history and an 8.5%. growth over the same period in 2024. Additionally, QAIA reported 17,526 ACM, up 5.3%, while cargo amounted to 16,156 tons, down 16.5% against the same period last year.

“The continued growth in passenger traffic since the start of 2025 - culminating in QAIA’s highest-ever first-quarter figures - highlights both the resilience of our operations and the renewed confidence of our airline partners. This upward trend is fueled by the return of key regional and European routes, reaffirming QAIA’s standing as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world and a vital connector for travel, tourism and trade within the Levant. As always, we remain committed to working with our teams and partners to deliver a seamless airport experience that truly feels like home,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Airport International Group.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: bidayamedia@bidayamarcom.com