Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 597,134 passengers (PAX) in March, reflecting a 19.2% decrease compared to 2023 figures. During the same month, QAIA recorded 5,476 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,361 tons of cargo, marking an 11.4% decline and a 13.5% increase, respectively, from the same period the previous year.

In year-to-date statistics, QAIA experienced a 4.6% drop in PAX, totaling 1,968,993 PAX as opposed to the same period in 2023. Additionally, QAIA reported 16,639 ACM and handled 19,339 tons of cargo, showcasing a 5.5% decline and 30.3% surge, respectively, against the same period the previous year.

“Our overall results were largely influenced by March coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, a period known for decreased travel activity, coupled with the ongoing developments in Gaza. Nevertheless, we remain dedicated to working closely with our teams and partners to ensure QAIA regains momentum and continues to deliver to passengers an efficient, comfortable and welcoming experience that feels like home,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

