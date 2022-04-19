After its successful start in Europe, with more than 40 affiliated hotels in just 5 months –including the first hotel affiliated in Northern Cyprus, Celebi Garden Hotel, in Famagusta– the European hotel group Quartz Inn Hotels & Resorts arrives in the Middle East to help hotels and independent establishments boost their sales under the umbrella of a sustainable brand. Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar will be the first countries in which the group plans to develop its operations

Quartz Inn was presented last year at the World Travel Market in London, with great media coverage, after being the first European hotel chain made up entirely of independent and sustainable properties.

The idea is based on facilitating access to technology for those independent hotels that do not have sufficient means to compete with the large chains. Direct sales is one of the factors on which they have put their main focus, in order to avoid the high commissions paid to OTAs.

The properties that join the group must commit to comply with a series of standards in terms of respect for the environment, such as the elimination of single-use plastics in the rooms, saving energy and water or minimizing food waste, among others.

The group carries out different sustainability programs, to which the affiliates can join.

According to Ignacio Merino, co-founder and Managing Director of the London-based group:

"We are very excited to be able to contribute to the development of independent hotels and the local communities in the Middle East that need help in terms of technology, marketing and sales, as well as in the implementation of sustainable policies. In Europe, more than 40 establishments in 10 countries have already joined our group, and we are convinced that our model can fit perfectly in the Middle East”.

Merino has extensive experience in renowned hotel chains, such as Intercontinental Hotel Group, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotel Group, or Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, as well as in travel startups.

About Quartz Inn Hotels

Quartz Inn Hotels is the first European hotel chain made up entirely of independent and sustainable hotels and properties.

London based startup, founded in 2021 by Ignacio Merino, Lidiia Tkachenko and Alexander Zawadzki.

Contact: info@quartzinnhotels.com

https://www.quartzinnhotels.com