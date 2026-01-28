Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor in Web Summit Qatar 2026, taking place from 1 to 4 February at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Marking its third participation in the largest global tech event hosted in Doha, QIC will showcase its journey to build the region’s first insurance-powered digital ecosystem. The participation will also highlight the company’s transition from being primarily an insurance provider to becoming a fully integrated ecosystem, and how this shift has redefined digital services in Qatar.

QIC’s presence will feature a dedicated pavilion, serving as an open platform for the global tech community to discover the latest trends in the digital sector, and explore the dynamics shaping the innovation and InsurTech landscapes across the Middle East and North Africa. The QIC pavilion will host seminars and panel discussions led by the company’s executives alongside regional and global experts, shedding light on the present and future of innovation and investment in digital services across the region and worldwide.

On the sidelines of the Summit, QIC will sign several agreements and memoranda of understanding with leading organizations, as part of the company’s commitment to leveraging its expertise to enhance digital services in Qatar while delivering efficient and convenient experiences to all users.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “QIC is proud to be one of the national leaders in innovation, and the region’s most successful insurer in developing digital solutions that enhance customer journeys and improve operational efficiency at the same time.”

He added: “One of the defining aspects of our digital strategy in recent years, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and QCB’s Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, has been our shift from predominantly developing insurance products to building our own digital ecosystem that also covers the non-insurance needs of individuals. Thanks to this approach, we are now the only insurer in the market providing a single-platform experience for customers to manage most of their daily requirements without navigating multiple digital environments.”

“QIC has become a true benchmark in effectively investing in digital services, and accurately understanding and responding to customers’ needs. Accordingly, we look forward to sharing our digital vision and experience with all participants and visitors, and to once again contributing as a Diamond Sponsor to the success of the Summit while showcasing Qatar’s digital model to the entire world,” Al Mannai concluded.

For more details on QIC’s program at Web Summit Qatar 2026, please visit ecosystem.qic.digital. To learn more about QIC, please visit qic.online.