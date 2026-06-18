Interns with innovative projects will have the opportunity to implement their solutions within QIC’s ecosystem

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced the launch of its inaugural AI summer internship program for university students, introduced as part of the company’s commitment to nurturing national talent and equipping the next generation with advanced capabilities in one of the fastest-growing and most transformative tech disciplines.

Following a highly competitive selection process involving hundreds of applications, students were admitted to the program based on their academic achievements, the strength of their internship project proposals, and their performance in interviews with the admissions committee. Over the next eight weeks, the interns representing four universities will participate in intensive training sessions on agentic AI tools and vibe coding, led by expert mentors from across QIC’s business units. They will also have the opportunity to translate their ideas into functional solutions using these AI approaches.

Upon the program’s completion, high-potential projects will be evaluated and selected for user testing within QIC’s digital ecosystem. The most impactful solutions may be further developed and integrated into QIC’s platforms as live services, supporting the company’s strategy to expand its tech offerings across local and regional markets.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “We take pride in QIC’s position as a national leader in developing and delivering AI-driven solutions, and in our success in leveraging these technologies to establish the MENA’s first all-in-one digital ecosystem integrating insurance with everyday lifestyle services. One of the most critical needs in the regional AI landscape is the adoption of approaches tailored to the unique characteristics of our region and its markets, rather than simply following global trends. This will be a central focus throughout the program, as we leverage our expertise to empower a new generation of changemakers for the evolving digital services landscape.”

He added: “I wish all participating students a productive journey with us this summer, and I am confident that this program will serve as a formative launchpad for their professional careers, equipping them with the foundations to become future leaders who can strengthen Qatar’s position as a regional hub for AI innovation.”

As a first-of-its-kind initiative within the insurance sector in the region, the program is a direct extension of QIC’s digital and AI strategy, which leverages artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience while driving operational efficiency. With AI adoption accelerating across the financial and broader business sectors, QIC has established dedicated internal research and development units focused on building proprietary AI solutions tailored to its operational needs and growth plans. As a result, QIC now delivers personalized customer experiences with significantly faster turnaround times. This shift to AI-powered processes has also accelerated the launch of new digital solutions within QIC’s ecosystem, which has become one of Qatar’s fastest-growing digital ecosystems in terms of both user base and service offerings.

For more information about QIC, visit qic.online