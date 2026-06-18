Abu Dhabi, UAE: The opening day of the 4th Annual Financial Restructuring MENA Conference (FRC 2026), hosted by the Ministry of Justice - UAE, brought together regulators, financial institutions, investors, restructuring professionals, legal experts and corporate leaders to discuss the future of financial recovery and business resilience across the region.

Held at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers Hotel & Resort under the theme ‘Reviving Businesses, Reimagining Debt, Redefining Opportunity’, the conference explored how evolving regulatory frameworks, growing private capital and innovative restructuring strategies are reshaping the MENA financial landscape.

The day commenced with a keynote address by H.E. Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice - UAE followed by a high-level regulators’ panel featuring representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Central Bank of the UAE and Capital Market Authority. Discussions focused on strengthening business recovery frameworks, enhancing market stability and building investor confidence.

Through the day, delegates examined major corporate restructuring case studies, distressed investment opportunities, credit risk management strategies, private credit growth and governance challenges, reinforcing FRC’s position as the region’s premier platform for shaping the future of restructuring, insolvency and corporate recovery in the Middle East and North Africa.

Building on the momentum of the opening day, the conference on the second day will continue with discussions on the UAE’s evolving bankruptcy framework, distressed lending opportunities, NPL acquisitions and the strategies helping businesses successfully navigate recovery and transformation.