Ajman, UAE: Ajman University has achieved its highest-ever position in the QS World University Rankings (QSWUR), entering the world’s top 400 universities and ranking 397 globally in the 2027 edition of one of the world’s most recognized higher education ranking systems.

This milestone reflects Ajman University’s sustained rise on the global stage, advancing from the 801–1000 band in the QSWUR 2019 edition to 397 globally in the QSWUR 2027 edition, marking its highest-ever position in the QSWUR and its entry into the world's top 400 in under a decade.

The results also show that Ajman University now performs ahead of 73.7% of ranked institutions worldwide, reflecting significant progress across key areas including academic reputation, employer reputation, international engagement, research performance, and institutional outcomes.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said:

“Ajman University’s entry into the world’s top 400 universities is a defining milestone in our institutional journey. It reflects years of focused work to strengthen academic quality, research impact, international engagement, and graduate outcomes. As AU approaches its 40th anniversary in 2028, this achievement carries special meaning. It marks nearly four decades of growth, the contribution of a global alumni community of over 45,000 graduates, and the collective efforts of the entire Ajman University community. Rankings are not an end in themselves, but they provide an important external measure of progress. This achievement affirms AU’s growing contribution to the UAE’s higher education sector and our commitment to preparing graduates who are ready to serve, lead, and make an impact in a rapidly changing world.”

Beyond its international advancement, Ajman University strengthened its national standing, ranking #6 in the UAE, #2 in the UAE for International Students, and #4 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. These results reflect AU’s growing ability to attract international talent while earning stronger recognition from employers for the quality and career readiness of its graduates.

In the 2027 edition, QS evaluated 8,808 institutions across 106 locations, with 1,504 institutions ranked globally. Only 12 institutions from the UAE have been ranked in the QS World University Rankings.

The QS World University Rankings evaluate universities across indicators including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, internationalization, employment outcomes, faculty-student ratio, and sustainability.

Ajman University achieved particularly strong results in internationalization, receiving a score of 100/100 in both International Faculty and International Students. The University ranked #4 worldwide for International Faculty and #4 in the UAE for International Research Network, highlighting its ability to attract global academic talent and build meaningful international research collaborations.

QS also classified Ajman University’s research intensity as Very High, underscoring the University’s expanding research profile and its growing contribution to knowledge creation, innovation, and applied impact.

Ajman University’s latest ranking builds on a period of significant institutional progress, including expanding academic programs, growing research output, strengthening graduate employability, enhancing global partnerships, and advancing its role as a non-profit university committed to expanding access, advancing knowledge, and delivering meaningful impact for students, communities, and society.

This milestone further reinforces Ajman University’s position as a globally connected, research-active, career-focused, and impact-driven institution contributing to the future of higher education in the UAE and beyond.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University is a globally recognized non-profit institution in the United Arab Emirates. The University offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and executive education programs across nine colleges, serving a diverse student body representing more than 100 nationalities and supported by a global alumni community of over 45,000 graduates. Rated 5 QS Stars Plus, Ajman University is committed to academic excellence, research impact, innovation, inclusion, sustainability, and meaningful societal impact. Guided by its motto, “Make It Happen,” AU prepares graduates to be career-ready in a rapidly changing world and contribute to the future of their communities and societies.