Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has been crowned "Insurer of The Year in Qatar" at the prestigious MENA II Awards (Previously MENA IR Awards) 2025 for the 4th consecutive year. QIC’s recognition took place at the program's annual ceremony held last week in Dubai, and attended by representatives of insurers, regulators, and rating agencies operating in the region.

This recognition highlights QIC’s outstanding strategy, and the company’s milestones towards establishing the region’s first insurance-powered digital ecosystem. At this level, QIC has excelled in introducing cutting-edge insurance and non-insurance solutions on its award-winning mobile application (QIC App), web portal (qic.online), and other distribution channels over the past 12 months. As a result, QIC succeeded in offering further retail customer segments in Qatar and other key GCC markets the convenience of being in control of their insurance needs from onboarding to claims, while benefiting from impeccable financial protection and having the ability to live, drive and travel worry-free with QIC.

Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “Our consistent presence in key rankings and recognition by prestigious awarding bodies, such as the MENA II Awards, are strong testaments to QIC’s success in leveling up the insurance landscape regionwide. Customer convenience has always been one of our top priorities at QIC, and this is the true secret to being the most trusted insurer in Qatar for more than six decades. At QIC, we are committed to rewarding our customers’ loyalty with the best and most innovative solutions, and to help everyone of them achieve their financial wellbeing in Qatar, the MENA region and around the world.”

The MENA II Awards (Previously MENA IR Awards) are among the most prestigious in regional insurance. Every year, the program recognizes the region’s outstanding insurers that excelled in implementing innovative business strategies and bringing innovative solutions to customers. Nominees are judged by a panel of chairpersons, chief executives, and experts from professional associations, who select winners based on the criteria of innovation and product quality, financial performance and growth, and customer satisfaction.

For more information on QIC’s general insurance products, please visit qic.online.

About Qatar Insurance Company

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 7 billion.