Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been recognized with four distinctions in the latest Islamic Finance News (IFN) Best Banks Poll, including being voted Best Islamic Bank in Qatar. QIB was also recognized as Best Corporate Bank in Qatar, Best Retail Bank in Qatar, and Best Islamic Digital Offering by a Bank in Qatar, reaffirming its leadership across key banking segments. The awards were determined through votes cast by IFN readers as part of the annual Best Banks Poll, a respected benchmark that recognizes leading financial institutions across multiple markets and reflects industry confidence in performance, innovation, and customer service.

QIB’s continued recognition is underpinned by its strong financial performance and disciplined execution across all business segments. In 2025, the Bank reported a net profit of QAR 4.835 billion, representing a 5% growth year-on-year, with total assets reaching QAR 221.1 billion and customer deposits of QAR 142.7 billion. Building on this momentum, QIB delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2026, with net profit attributable to shareholders reaching QAR 986 million for the three months ended 31 March 2026. Total assets increased to QAR 224 billion, while financing assets and customer deposits continued to grow, reflecting the resilience and strength of the Bank’s operating model. The Bank maintained a cost-to-income ratio of 17%, the best in the Qatari banking sector.

QIB’s recognition across corporate, retail, and digital banking segments also reflects the strength of its diversified business model and continued investment in customer-focused innovation. The Bank remains a trusted partner for corporates, government-related entities, and SMEs through tailored financing and transaction banking solutions, while continuing to enhance its retail banking proposition through a comprehensive suite of products and services. QIB has also maintained its digital leadership through ongoing enhancements to its mobile app, onboarding journeys, payment solutions, and digital self-service capabilities.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB’s Group CEO, said: “Being recognized by IFN readers with four distinctions across Islamic banking, corporate banking, retail banking, and digital innovation reflects the consistency of our strategy and the strength of our performance over the years. These recognitions reinforce the trust our customers place in us and highlight our commitment to delivering best-in-class banking experiences. This achievement motivates us to further enhance our products, services, and digital capabilities, ensuring we continue to deliver long-term value to our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve. These achievements would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment from our team and the support of our Board of Directors as well as our customers’ trust and loyalty.”

The annual IFN Best Banks Awards recognize leading providers of Islamic financial services across a range of markets and sectors, based on votes cast by readers of Islamic Finance News, including industry participants, investors, financial institutions, and public sector stakeholders.