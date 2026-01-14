Total Assets of the bank now exceed QAR 221 Billion

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the financial results of the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025. Net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to QAR 4,835 Million for the year 2025 compared to QAR 4,605 Million for the year 2024 marking an increase of 5% over last year.

Basic earnings per share for the year 2025 is QAR 1.95 compared to QAR 1.86 for the year 2024. QIB Board proposed additional cash dividend of 50% of the paid up share capital, i.e. QAR 0.50 per share taking the total cash dividend during the year to 90% of the paid up share capital, i.e. QAR 0.90 per share subject to the approval of Qatar Central Bank and QIB’s General Assembly.

Total Assets of the Bank now stands at QAR 221.1 Billion representing a growth of 10.1% compared to QAR 200.8 Billion as at 31 December 2024. Financing and investing activities were the primary drivers for the asset growth. Financing activities have now reached QAR 138.5 Billion having grown by 10.5% compared to December 2024 and Investment Securities reached QAR 60.2 Billion as at 31 December 2025 are up by 13.7% against December 2024. Customer Deposits stand at QAR 142.7 Billion as at 31 December 2025 are up by 14.2% against December 2024 with Financing to Deposit ratio of 90% as at 31 December 2025 compared to QCB requirement of maximum 100%, reflecting the Bank’s strong liquidity position.

Total Income for the year ended 31 December 2025 reached QAR 11.4 Billion. Net income from financing and investing activities reached QAR 10.3 Billion. Net fee and commission income reached QAR 904 Million to reflect the Bank’s healthy core operating and banking services activities.

Total general and administrative expenses of the Bank was reduced to QAR 1.08 Billion for the year ended 31 December 2025, 6% lower than last year primarily from the impact of deconsolidation of a subsidiary. Strict cost management measures helped the bank in lowering the cost-to-income ratio to 16.3%, which is the lowest in the Qatari Banking sector.

QIB was able to bring down the ratio of non-performing financing assets to total financing assets to 1.65%, as at 31 December 2025 from 1.86% as at end of last year and continues to be one of the lowest in the industry, reflecting the quality of the Bank’s financing assets portfolio and its effective risk management framework. QIB continues to pursue the conservative impairment policy by building precautionary impairment charge for financing assets, other assets and other provisions and maintain a healthy coverage ratio for non-performing financing assets to 95% as at 31 December 2025.

Total Shareholders’ Equity of the Bank reached QAR 29.6 Billion, an increase of 9.1% compared to QAR 27.2 Billion as at 31 December 2024. As of 31 December 2025 the Total Capital adequacy of the Bank under Basel III guidelines is 22.2%, well above the regulatory minimum requirements prescribed by Qatar Central Bank and Basel Committee.

Commenting on the 2025 end-of-year financial results, His Excellency Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, QIB Chairman stated: “As we conclude 2025, Qatar Islamic Bank reflects on a year of strong performance and sustained progress across all key financial and operational indicators. These positive results reaffirm the strength of our strategy, the resilience of our business model, and our disciplined execution in a dynamic global environment.

Our continued investments in technology and digital capabilities have enabled us to maintain our leadership in digital banking, enhance customer experiences, and operate with greater efficiency and agility. At the same time, our customer-centric approach remains at the core of everything we do—guiding how we design products, deliver services, and build long-term relationships.

Throughout the year, we have also advanced the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles across our operations, ensuring responsible growth that aligns with national priorities and global best practices. This progress has been further strengthened by our strategic partnerships with corporate clients and stakeholders, as well as the ongoing support and guidance of the Qatar Central Bank.

The official move to our new Head Office in West Bay marks a significant milestone in QIB’s journey. More than a new location, it represents a platform for future growth—bringing our people together in a modern, sustainable environment that supports innovation, collaboration, and excellence.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in QIB’s ability to build on this momentum, deliver sustainable value to our shareholders, customers, and communities, and continue shaping the future of Islamic and digital banking in Qatar.”

Sheikh Jassim concluded by expressing his profound gratitude to QIB’s shareholders and customers for their trust in the Bank, and his appreciation to the Board of Directors and all Bank employees for their dedication and continuous efforts towards achieving positive results and continuous improvements during this period.

In June 2025, Fitch Ratings affirmed QIB credit rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook. In June 2025 Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) affirmed the Long-term deposit ratings at ‘A1’ with a stable outlook. In March 2025, Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI) has affirmed the Bank’s Long-term rating to ‘AA-’ with a stable outlook.

In 2025, QIB secured a number of prominent local and regional recognitions that reflect its consistent performance, digital advancement, and disciplined execution across its core businesses. At the forefront, The Banker (Financial Times Group) named QIB Bank of the Year – Qatar 2025 and Islamic Bank of the Year in the Middle East, reinforcing its position in both the local and regional banking landscape. In parallel, QIB’s work in digital and data-enabled banking was recognized by Global Finance, which awarded the Bank Best Consumer Bank and Best Personalized Advice in the Middle East at the AI in Finance Awards 2025. This momentum continued with recognition from Euromoney, which named QIB Qatar’s Best Islamic Bank and Qatar’s Best Digital Bank for SMEs at the Awards for Excellence 2025, reflecting its role in supporting SME growth and digital adoption. Leadership recognition also featured prominently, with The Asian Banker naming QIB Best Managed Bank in Qatar and awarding CEO Leadership Achievement for Qatar, while MEED recognized QIB Group CEO Mr. Bassel Gamal as MENA Islamic Banker of the Year. In addition, Forbes included Mr. Gamal in its Top 100 CEOs 2025 list for Sustainable Leadership, underscoring the Bank’s role in advancing long-term, responsible growth. Collectively, these recognitions reflect QIB’s achievements and reinforce its standing as one of Qatar’s and the region’s leading financial institutions.