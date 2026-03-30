Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has been recognized as the Best SME Bank in the Middle East and Qatar by Global Finance as part of its 2026 Best SME Banks Awards. This recognition cements QIB’s position as a key financial partner for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), reflecting its continued role in supporting economic diversification, private sector growth, and financial inclusion in Qatar and across the region.

Reinforcing its leadership in SME banking and digital innovation, QIB continues to offer a comprehensive, Shari’a-compliant value proposition tailored to the evolving needs of businesses. The Bank provides a wide range of integrated financial and digital solutions, including the service to request opening an account electronically through the website, alongside enhanced capabilities across its Corporate Mobile App and Corporate Internet Banking platforms.

Building on its digital leadership, QIB enables SMEs to access a comprehensive suite of banking services seamlessly through its Corporate Internet Banking platform and Corporate Mobile App, available 24/7. Businesses can efficiently manage accounts and liquidity, execute local and international payments and transfers, including Fawran, and handle payroll and WPS services with ease. With full visibility and control over transactions, cards, and service requests, QIB’s digital solutions ensure uninterrupted banking and support the efficient management of day-to-day business operations.

QIB also offers co-branded corporate credit cards in collaboration with Ooredoo, in addition to a full suite of payment acceptance solutions—including POS machines, Payment Gateway services, and the SoftPOS App—enabling businesses to efficiently manage collections and cash flow. Complementing its digital offerings, QIB supports SMEs through dedicated relationship management, personalized financial advisory, and sector-focused solutions, aligned with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Commenting on the awards, Tarek Fawzi, General Manager – Wholesale Banking Group, said: "Supporting SMEs remains a strategic priority for QIB, given their vital role in driving economic growth and diversification. We are committed to delivering innovative, Shari’a-compliant solutions supported by advanced digital capabilities, expert advisory, and strong ecosystem partnerships, enabling businesses to grow and succeed with confidence. This recognition from Global Finance reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our team. We will continue to enhance our SME offering and contribute to the development of a dynamic and resilient business environment."

Global Finance’s Best SME Banks Awards recognize financial institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in supporting SMEs. QIB’s recognition as the Best SME Bank in Qatar is a testament to its success in delivering customer-centric financial solutions that meet the specific needs of Qatar’s SME sector.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.