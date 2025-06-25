Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the official launch of the QIB Junior App, the country’s first digital banking and financial education platform for kids and teens aged 8 to 17 years old. As a first-to-market solution, QIB Junior is a modern Banking App designed specifically for kids and teens with tools that empower young users to manage their finances confidently, while parents guide their journey.

Developed with a mobile and tablets-first mindset, QIB Junior introduces young users to smart money management in a secure and intuitive way. The solution brings together a prepaid Visa card which can be used for online payments, to tap and pay at physical stores, and can be add to digital wallets i.e. Apple Wallet, Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet.

The QIB Junior App provides a dedicated “savings pot” which allows juniors to move money between the card and the savings pot, encouraging the habit of saving. The App offers a suite of engaging features allowing junior to earn rewards every time they complete tasks set by parents as well as to enjoy exclusive deals and discounts tailored to their age group. In addition, QIB will be offering a special gift voucher to the early adopters who onboard on the Junior App.

Parents play a central role in enabling and managing their child’s banking journey. Through the main QIB Mobile App, parents can seamlessly sign up their children for the QIB Junior App and issue a prepaid card. With full control through the QIB Mobile App, parents can set allowances, load the card, assign tasks, monitor spending, manage access, activate or deactivate the Junior App and the prepaid card and locate the child’s device. This approach ensures that children gain early financial independence under safe and guided supervision of their parent. QIB Junior is the perfect tool for parents to set allowances and help their children build smart money habits in a safe, supervised environment.

For Juniors, the QIB Junior App offers savings and spending capabilities while building their financial confidence. Young users benefit from tools that encourage saving, reward good habits, and offer access to exclusive deals and discounts, laying a strong foundation for financial responsibility and confidence. The solution is designed to grow with its users, automatically transitioning to QIB’s Bedaya student account at age 18, ensuring continuity in their financial journey.

Commenting on this pioneering initiative, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “The launch of QIB Junior is a major milestone, reflecting QIB’s leadership in digital innovation and future-ready banking. It introduces a secure, practical solution tailored to the evolving needs of families in Qatar. By empowering young users today, we are investing in a financially confident and responsible generation tomorrow.”

The initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, reinforcing financial literacy and digital inclusion as cornerstones of sustainable development. It also affirms QIB’s role as a digital leader committed to serving all segments of the community with secure and accessible banking solutions.

QIB Junior is now available for existing QIB customers. Parents can activate the service through the QIB Mobile App, available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.