Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announces its recent collaboration with Novo Cinemas. This initiative offers Marriott Bonvoy QIB Credit Cardholders an exclusive "Buy One, Get One" cinema tickets promotion.

Running until 31st May, 2025, the promotion offers Marriott Bonvoy QIB Credit Cardholders the opportunity to enjoy an additional free movie ticket when booking a ticket through www.novocinemas.com or through the Novo Mobile App. This promotion applies to a variety of viewing experiences, including Cool 2D, Edge, IMAX, MX4D, and 7 Star, offering customers a wide selection to choose from.

The collaboration between QIB and Novo Cinemas is set to deliver an exceptional cinema experience, as part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to offer unique services to its customers and enhance their lifestyle and entertainment options.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, commented on the collaboration, stating: "We are pleased to collaborate with Novo Cinemas to offer this exclusive promotion to our Marriott Bonvoy QIB Credit Cardholders. This promotion underscores our commitment to providing added value and enriching experiences to our customers."

Mr. Jaber Almarri, Group Marketing and Communications Director: “We are thrilled to announce the partnership between Novo Cinemas and QIB to run an exclusive benefit for Marriot Bonvoy card holders. This collaboration aligned our vision towards customer centric and the importance to elevate customer experience within entertainment industry”.

The offer is available exclusively for online purchases, and customers must sign up or log in on the Novo Cinemas website or Mobile App to avail the promotion. Buy one, get one free when purchasing tickets within the same cinema category or class.

Eligible customers can apply for their Marriott Bonvoy QIB Credit cards instantly via the QIB Mobile App and benefit from the "Buy One, Get One" promotion along. Through the QIB Mobile App, customers can view the benefits of the Marriott Bonvoy QIB Credit Cards along with the added value features for each Credit Card.

Cardholders can earn Marriott Bonvoy points on local and international spend as well as on their stays at more than 8,900 hotels worldwide. Within Qatar, cardholders can experience enhanced stays and dining experiences across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 20 properties across world-renowned brands. As they accumulate points, Cardholders have the option to redeem points for stays, bid points for once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Marriott Bonvoy Moments or transfer points to nearly 40 global airline partner programmes.

Cardholders of the Marriott Bonvoy QIB Infinite Card will receive Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status which includes benefits such as 25% bonus points on eligible stays at participating hotels, room upgrades and 2pm Late Checkout. The Marriott Bonvoy QIB Signature and Platinum Cards will give cardholders Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status which gives Members 10% bonus points on eligible stays at participating hotels and Priority Late Checkout

Customers can discover the key features of the Marriott Bonvoy QIB Credit Cards by visiting www.qib.com.qa/en-MarriottBonvoy , where they can also apply for the Card directly.