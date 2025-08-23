Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s largest Islamic bank, has announced the successful closure of its 3-years, $1Bn unsecured, Dual-tranche Term Murabaha Financing Facility. The Facility was substantially oversubscribed (2 times) at competitive all-in pricing and upsized from its initial launch amount of $600Mn, due to strong demand from the financial markets.

The syndication was managed by QIB Wholesale Banking Group and was led by HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, SMBC Bank International PLC and Standard Chartered (as Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners and Global Coordinators). Facility Agent Bank role was assigned to HSBC Saudi Arabia. Norton Rose Fulbright and White & Case acted as the legal advisors to MLA’s and QIB respectively.

The transaction was well supported by strong group of regional, Asian and international banks with wide participation of 15 institutions joining the syndication allowing a substantial oversubscription and diversified coverage, which led the deal to be significantly upsized from $600m to $1Bn.

Commenting on the syndication closure, Mr. Bassel Gamal, GCEO of QIB said: "This landmark syndicated Islamic Financing Facility has attracted a significant interest from both global and regional banks, allowing QIB to broaden its investor base while building valuable and long-lasting relationships. The oversubscription at competitive pricing despite the challenging global market conditions is a clear testament of the strength of Qatar’s banking sector, QIB's solid financial standing and its position as leading Islamic bank in Qatar and the region."

For the first half of 2025, the Bank’s profit has registered a growth by 5.3%, over the same period in 2024, to reach QAR 2,175 Million. QIB was able to manage the ratio of non-performing financing assets to total financing assets at 1.75%, one of the best in the industry, reflecting the quality of the Bank’s financing assets portfolio and its effective risk management framework. QIB continues to pursue the conservative impairment policy by building precautionary impairment charge for financing assets, other assets and other provisions and maintain a healthy coverage ratio for non-performing financing assets to 95.1%.

Additionally, QIB continued to demonstrate a strong performance and leadership in the banking sector, earning international credit ratings affirmation and multiple awards that reflect its ongoing commitment to deliver outstanding value to its shareholders and customers.