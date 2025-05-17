Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank has partnered with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to become the first issuer in Qatar and the GCC to offer to its Visa Cardholders, Click to Pay service with biometric authentication, further strengthening its leadership in digital payments.

Click to Pay simplifies the online checkout process by allowing QIB Visa cardholders to register once and use a unique identifier, such as their email or phone number, to complete transactions with participating merchants. Integrated with Visa Payment Passkey Service, the solution enables biometric authentication, eliminating the need to manually enter card details or one-time passcodes. QIB Visa Cardholders can register for Click to Pay instantly through the QIB Mobile App to benefit from a faster, more secure digital payment experience across all internet-enabled devices.

Built on FIDO authentication standards, Visa’s passkey technology offers a secure and convenient way to confirm identity using fingerprint or facial recognition, reducing online fraud and streamlining the checkout journey.

D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, commented: “We are pleased to be the first bank in the GCC to launch Click to Pay service with biometric authentication to Visa Cardholders customers. This milestone reflects our commitment to leading digital innovation in the region and delivering secure, seamless payment experiences for our customers. As part of our ongoing partnership with Visa, we continue to introduce technologies that enhance convenience while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.”

Shashank Singh, Visa’s Vice President and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said: “We are delighted to see QIB become the first issuing bank in the GCC to enable Click to Pay for their customers, offering them a faster and more secure digital checkout experience. This collaboration with QIB deepens our efforts to bring enhanced security and better customer experiences as well as to contribute to the Qatar government’s digital commerce agenda.”

Click to Pay incorporates secure digital codes, replacing sensitive payment data with encrypted tokens that protect users’ financial information, making every transaction safer across internet-enabled devices.

Customers can login to QIB Mobile App and activate Visa Click to Pay service instantly.