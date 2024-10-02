Together, QNBN and GBI will create a carrier-neutral digital and AI infrastructure leader, to better capture growing international connectivity opportunities.

In line with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy, this integration will drive positive impacts for Qatar’s economy and consumers, enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure ecosystem and global position as a digital hub.

Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) announced today its intention to combine the telecommunications businesses of Qatar National Broadband Network (“QNBN”) and Gulf Bridge International (“GBI”). The integration of QNBN and GBI brings together two highly complementary businesses to create a carrier-neutral digital and AI infrastructure leader, further connecting Qatar to the world.

QNBN is the leading national passive fiber service provider in Qatar with over 95% nationwide coverage. As a cornerstone of Qatar’s digitalization agenda, the company offers next-generation fiber-optic cable to public and private customers across government and enterprise. GBI is a leading provider of high-capacity, low-latency, and resilient connectivity solutions across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, providing services to blue chip, international carriers and hyperscalers to enhance Qatar’s international connectivity and integration into the global digital economy.

Combining GBI’s international submarine and terrestrial cables and QNBN’s unparalleled domestic fiber network will form a world-class connectivity platform for data traffic to and through Qatar. This platform will attract global hyperscalers and cutting-edge AI innovators from Europe and Asia to Qatar, offering a seamless gateway to interconnect within the Middle East region. The combined company will focus on maximizing opportunities within the international data traffic market. By leveraging its combined resources and expertise, the company aims to position itself as a key player in this rapidly growing sector, driving innovation and expanding its presence globally to meet increasing demand for data connectivity across borders.

The combination will strengthen Qatar’s ICT sector by accelerating the development of human capital in critical and niche ICT domains and new digital industries. This will drive new investment and growth opportunities for all industry players in Qatar’s telecommunications market.

H.E. Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO QIA, commented: “This decision reinforces QIA’s commitment to Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy. By expanding the digital infrastructure ecosystem, we will attract further foreign direct investment, and serve as a catalyst for economic diversification. We aim to position Qatar as a leading digital hub both regionally and globally and connect Qatar to the world.”

H.E. Eng. Essa Bin Hilal Al-Kuwari, Chairman of QNBN and GBI, added: “Together, QNBN and GBI have a unique opportunity to accelerate delivery of critical digital services in Qatar. With highly complementary assets and operations, our combined businesses will be better placed to capture the rapidly growing international connectivity opportunity to support our future growth ambitions. Our long-term vision is to create a digital infrastructure champion, unlocking new opportunities.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other statutory procedures. As QNBN and GBI progress with the integration of the two entities, they remain dedicated to providing a smooth transition for their key clients, maintaining a strong emphasis on service quality, customer satisfaction, and data security.

About QIA

Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio with a long-term perspective that can deliver sustainable returns and contribute to the prosperity of the State of Qatar.

Media contact: media@qia.qa

Qatar National Broadband Network

QNBN is the leading national passive fiber service provider in Qatar. It plays a strategic role in Qatar’s infrastructure development and implementation of its wider digitization agenda. Through its visionary and collaborative approach, QNBN has equipped Qatar with high-speed broadband fiber-optic infrastructure, allowing for fast, reliable, and secure internet and network access to citizens and businesses alike. QNBN’s passive dark fiber network infrastructure is providing equal and open access to telecommunication service providers on a wholesale basis, and to owners and operators of private networks on a retail basis, thereby enabling end users to efficiently leverage high-speed fiber in Qatar.

Gulf Bridge International

GBI connects societies and empowers economies through its reliable and diverse infrastructure network. Since 2008, it has provided scalable foundations for innovation and growth from east to west via the thriving Middle East. With full infrastructure ownership, GBI is constantly evolving to support ever-changing capacity requirements as communities seek greater access to digital experiences. Relationship-focused, GBI is the trusted partner for organisations that share a commitment to improving people’s lives through digital capabilities.