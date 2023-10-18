Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, and the Asian Institute of Digital Finance (AIDF), a research institute of the National University of Singapore (NUS), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This strategic alliance aims to propel joint activities that drive innovation and promote sustainable development.

Under this MOU, the QFC and AIDF will collaboratively identify areas of shared interest and strategic importance. Together, they will embark on a diverse array of projects encompassing ESG, FinTech, digital assets, Web 3.0, and other emerging technologies. In addition to these efforts, both partners will actively facilitate the exchange of knowledge and insights to further their common goals and objectives.

Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, expressed his optimism about this partnership, stating, "We are excited to join forces with the Asian Institute of Digital Finance at the National University of Singapore to explore and capitalise on the numerous opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and our belief in the power of collaboration to drive positive change. We see this collaboration as a significant step, not only in the direction of constructing a more inclusive financial sector but also in forging a path towards a more sustainable future."

Likewise, Associate Professor Huang Ke Wei, Executive Director, NUS Asian Institute of Digital Finance, expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "The NUS Asian Institute of Digital Finance empowers the future of finance through digital innovation and academic excellence, and provides thought leadership through a holistic blend of education, research, and business incubation. Our vision is to catalyse the evolution of the digital economy by fostering innovation and imparting knowledge. This collaboration with QFC marks a significant step towards fostering cross-regional knowledge exchange, setting the stage for a brighter, interconnected digital future."

The partnership between the QFC and NUS AIDF underscores their shared commitment to innovation and sustainability and catalysing positive global transformation by leveraging technology.

ABOUT QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax, and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

ABOUT Asian Institute of Digital Finance

The Asian Institute of Digital Finance (AIDF) is a university-level institute at the National University of Singapore (NUS), jointly established by The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the National Research Foundation (NRF), and NUS.

AIDF aspires to be a thought leader, a FinTech knowledge hub, and an experimental site for developing digital financial technologies and nurturing current and future FinTech researchers and practitioners in Asia.