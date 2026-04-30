Removal of minimum ownership value redraws the investor landscape in Dubai’s real estate market

Flexible residency drives expansion of the investor base and boosts market liquidity

New legislative incentives reinforce Dubai’s appeal to individual and family investors

Walid Al Zarooni

New amendments are a strategic step that deepens Dubai’s real estate market

Flexible residency requirements will impact demand and expand the investor base to an unprecedented levels

Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based W Capital Real Estate Brokerage has released a new analytical study assessing the strategic impact of the amendments to the two-year real estate investor residency requirements in Dubai.

The company considers this move a qualitative leap in enhancing the real estate market competitiveness and a confirmation of the emirate’s ability to “outbid itself” through the continuous development of its investment environment.

The new amendments announced by the Emirate of Dubai, including abolishing the minimum property value requirement for individual investors (previously AED 750,000) and regulating joint ownership so that each investor's share is no less than AED 400,000, reflect a clear trend towards greater legislative flexibility aimed at expanding the investor base and increasing capital inflows into the real estate sector.

The study emphasized that these changes are part of a broader strategy aimed at consolidating Dubai's position as one of the most attractive and stable real estate markets regionally and globally. It noted that linking residency to real estate investment has long been one of the most important tools that has enhanced the market's appeal, and that the new amendments reinforce this approach in a more comprehensive and open manner.

One of the most prominent findings of the field study conducted by the company was the "clear indication from clients and investors" of their willingness to benefit from the new amendments. A large number of individual investors, especially from emerging markets, expressed increasing interest in entering Dubai's real estate market, driven by the flexibility of residency requirements and the diversity of investment opportunities.

W Capital Real Estate Brokerage believes these amendments will reshape the real estate demand landscape by directing investments towards a wider range of residential units, particularly in the middle-income category, thereby increasing liquidity and boosting market activity.

“The new amendments to the residency requirements for real estate investors in Dubai represent a strategic step that reflects a clear, proactive vision to enhance the emirate’s global competitiveness,” said Walid Al Zarooni, W capital CEO.

Eliminating the minimum value requirement for individual property ownership grants the market unprecedented flexibility and allows new segments of investors to enter, which will stimulate demand and deepen the real estate market.

"Dubai does not treat its leading position in the real estate sector as a static state, but rather as a platform that is constantly evolving. These amendments confirm that the emirate continues to enhance its investment appeal by improving the legislative and regulatory environment, keeping pace with global changes in investor’s behaviour," he added.

The study also indicated that the importance of this step is not limited to the real estate sector alone, but extends to strengthening Dubai's position as a global center for residence and investment.

Flexible residency policies contribute to attracting individual and family investors, while simultaneously supporting long-term market demand stability. Through these amendments, Dubai is "outdoing itself" in the global competitiveness race by offering new advantages that surpass previous ones, thus enhancing international investors' confidence in the sustainability of the real estate market's growth.

The study concluded that the integration of flexible residency policies and the continuous expansion of infrastructure strengthens Dubai's real estate market and supports its path towards further sustainable growth, solidifying its position as one of the most prominent destinations for real estate investment worldwide.

About W Capital Real Estate Brokerage

Founded in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, W Capital Real Estate Brokerage is licensed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA Dubai).

The company specializes in real estate development, buying, selling, and leasing properties, as well as providing real estate consultancy services. It is accredited by more than 100 real estate developers.

Since its establishment, the total value of properties marketed by the company for major developers has exceeded AED 1.5 billion.

About Walid Al Zarooni

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage and a certified real estate expert accredited by Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). He is also the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor.”

Al Zarooni is one of the pioneers in leveraging social media to educate real estate audiences, offering nearly daily free advice and insights on the sector through videos and real estate tips across platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, which are his most active channels.