Dubai, UAE, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, proposes to amend its Prescribed Company (PC) Regulations. The proposed amendments seek to significantly enhance structuring options in the DIFC, as well as further expanding the role of Corporate Service Providers (CSPs) in the Centre.

Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC Authority is pleased to announce for public consultation amended Prescribed Company Regulations. The proposed amendments open the regime to any applicant, significantly enhancing the scope of the regime, as well as expanding the role of corporate service providers in the Centre.”

Prescribed Company Regulations

The proposed amendments open the PC regime to any applicant, removing the remaining qualifying purpose, applicant and nexus‑based eligibility requirements in the existing legislation. This change significantly broadens access to the regime and reflects the maturity of the DIFC’s regulatory framework, as well as the Centre’s alignment with international tax transparency and reporting standards.

To support this expansion, the proposed Regulations introduce a strengthened and more clearly defined role for DFSA licensed CSPs. Under the proposed regime PCs are required to appoint a CSP to act as their primary administrative and compliance interface with the DIFC Registrar of Companies. Exempt PCs are not required to, but may, appoint a CSP to act on their behalf. These amendments align the PC regime with the recently enacted Variable Capital Company Regulations (see Link to Press Release), reflecting the application criteria for establishing such entities and the broader remit of CSPs.

The proposed amendments also introduce clear statutory duties and obligations for CSPs, alongside supporting enforcement measures, reinforcing their role within the DIFC ecosystem and ensuring appropriate accountability as the regime expands.

Operating Regulations

Proposed amendments to the DIFC Operating Regulations are also included as part of the Consultation, to clarify the Registrar’s existing powers to obtain information from Registered Persons, including financial information, and to enable controlled disclosure of such information for statistical purposes.

Further details about the proposed amendments can be found in Consultation Paper No. 1 of 2026, available here. The proposed regulations have been posted for a 30-day public consultation period with the deadline for providing comments ending on 2 June 2026.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

Nivine William

Burson | bursonglobal.com

nivine.william@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

rasha.mezher@difc.a