ESET PRIVATE empowers large enterprise and public-sector environments with custom solutions and tailored cyber-resilience at scale.

The solution lineup includes high-speed threat scanning, security for fully air-gapped environments, protection for IT and OT infrastructure, tailored threat intelligence, and complex managed security.

At ESET World 2026 held in Berlin, Germany, interested parties can get an in-depth look at what this line of custom solutions brings to the table.

Dubai, UAE - ESET, Europe’s largest cybersecurity vendor*, today announced that its ESET PRIVATE portfolio will be presented at ESET World 2026.

Large organizations have increasingly complex infrastructures, and face compliance demands and rising threats. For them, standard offerings simply don’t suffice. To ensure uninterrupted operations, tailor-made security that is seamlessly integrated around their infrastructure is required.

As a solution, ESET PRIVATE was developed to offer tailored and advisory-led cybersecurity for complex enterprise and public-sector environments, including the world’s largest companies, defense organizations, critical infrastructure operators, and public institutions, among others, adapting to a wide range of requirements and operational environments—even for environments with strict data-residency and digital sovereignty needs.

“Extending our standard B2B and Enterprise portfolio, ESET PRIVATE solutions are designed to accommodate the specific requirements and context of large corporations and government organizations,” commented David Března, Vice President of CS Operations and Scale Up at ESET. “Differing from industry to industry, our customers are shifting from buying technology to managing cyber risk, while navigating rapidly changing geopolitics, digital architectures, and an overload of tools and data. ESET’s role is evolving from a commodity vendor to a strategic partner, where we deliver purpose built security solutions that fit the business, operational, and regulatory context of each organization.

So whether you’re a bank seeking to protect clients against phishing scams, a long running manufacturer needing to secure critical legacy OT technology, an energy company requiring threat intelligence to safeguard its distribution network, or a government pursuing sovereignty beyond just where data is stored, ESET can do far more than what we are known for.”



Previously known as Corporate Solutions, ESET PRIVATE delivers:

Custom design and builds: Dedicated ESET engineers and architects work closely with customers to adapt, implement, and extend these solutions to address their advanced security and operational needs.

Modular Solution Portfolio: Customers are able to mix and match any combination of ESET PRIVATE solutions.

Cloud or on-premises solutions: Seamless integration around customers’ complex infrastructures and business operations with flexible deployment options.

Consultative approach: ESET provides expert advice based on in-depth industry knowledge.

End-to-end solutions: ESET supports long-term partnerships and ongoing solution life-cycle management.

Leveraging over 30 years of cybersecurity experience and global threat intelligence, ESET PRIVATE provides robust digital security solutions and bespoke solutions—bringing together ESET’s award-winning products with proprietary core technologies and expert personnel. Enabling companies to move past compliance requirements, ESET’s multilayered security solutions combine the power of AI and human expertise—and are available for cloud and on-premises environments.

Find out more at ESET World 2026

ESET will be showcasing ESET PRIVATE to the public at its annual ESET World conference, bringing together cybersecurity experts from around the world to witness, experience, network, and discuss ESET PRIVATE and its other solutions and services, providing a firsthand perspective.

Among the number of presentations will be those specifically tackling high-pressure, high-risk environments, hosted by ESET’s best and attended by renowned experts:

Beyond One-Size-Fits-All Security: Meeting the Needs of High-Risk Organizations

Juraj Malcho - Chief Technology Officer, ESET

Martin Talian - Chief Corporate Solutions Officer, ESET



As threats grow in complexity and impact, not all organizations can rely on standard, one-size-fits-all protection. Some operate in environments where trust, resilience, and control are critical and require a different level of security approach.

How can we secure systems operating in restricted and autonomous environments?

Patrik Pliesovsky: Director of Delivery and Deployment, ESET



Securing systems that operate in restricted environments presents unprecedented challenges, especially as autonomous AI-driven agents improve their ability to make independent decisions without human intervention. The session explores critical considerations for designing cybersecurity architectures that work in restricted and autonomous systems. It will focus on balancing operational autonomy with robust security controls—ensuring system integrity, continuous behavioral monitoring, and resilience in isolated, resource-constrained, or air-gapped environments.



Cyber Defense at the Digital Front lines

Andrew Lee, Vice President of Government Affairs, ESET

Colonel Mietta Groeneveld, Director of NATO Command and Control Centre of Excellence

Hans De Vries, Chief Cybersecurity and Operations Officer, ENISA



This panel convenes high-level cyber experts to address escalating cyber aggression from nation-states that increasingly disregard international cyber norms in order to conduct espionage and attack critical infrastructure. As hostile regimes exploit digital technologies, carry out damaging cyber-attacks, and now, leverage AI, defenders face the complex challenge of countering asymmetric warfare while upholding civil liberties and defending their citizens.

The panel will explore strategies for resilience, examining how to protect essential services in an era of persistent conflict. Ultimately, the session seeks to answer how defenders can secure their digital front lines without compromising the very values they are seeking to protect.



Strategic Cyber Resilience: The New Front Line Against Nation-State Warfare (fireside chat)

Thomas Hemker - Security CTO, Cyber Risk Advisor, Guter Hafen Cyber-Sicherheit

Colonel Mietta Groeneveld, Director of NATO Command and Control Centre of Excellence



As state actors blur the lines between cyber warfare and cybercrime, adopting sophisticated AI-driven tactics targeting supply chains and critical infrastructure, traditional defense-focused security models prove insufficient. The demand for advanced, resilient security architectures has never been greater. This panel will discuss cyber resilience as the cornerstone of modern defense strategy, transforming cybersecurity from cost center to competitive advantage.

Register and watch the conference taking place in Berlin, Germany, at the JW Marriott Hotel between May 19̶20, online.

*Based on Frost Radar™: Endpoint Security, 2025 (Frost & Sullivan), ESET is Europe's largest cybersecurity vendor.

Learn more about ESET PRIVATE.

Read more about how ESET PRIVATE Industrial Security solves legacy OT security woes in the manufacturing sector.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.

Media Contact

Sanjeev

Vistar Communications

PO Box 127631

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com