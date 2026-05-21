The renewed agreement focuses on improving the quality of healthcare services for patients with cardiovascular diseases across Egypt.

Cairo: The EFG Foundation for Social Development (EFG Foundation) and Bank NXT Foundation for Community Development have renewed their partnership with Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation to continue supporting the training and qualification of nurses at Aswan Heart Centre (AHC), who work across both Aswan Heart Centre and Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in 6th of October City, reinforcing a shared commitment to stronger cardiac care across Egypt and a more capable healthcare system nationwide.

The renewed agreement builds on a successful multi-year collaboration and forms part of the EFG Foundation’s Disease Prevention pillar, under its Healthcare Education focus. At its core, the initiative is designed to invest in one of the most important drivers of better patient care: highly skilled nurses.

The program supports Aswan Heart Centre’s nurse fellowship, one of Egypt’s leading specialist training programs in cardiac care. Each year, the fellowship selects around 70 nurses from five universities across the country. It provides intensive, hands-on training in advanced cardiovascular care through interdisciplinary learning, mentorship, workshops, and practical clinical experience.

The program has continued to deliver strong results, with an average retention rate of around 80%. Many graduates join Aswan Heart Centre full-time, while others continue their careers in hospitals across Egypt, helping to raise the standard of care well beyond Aswan.

Mona Zulficar, Chairperson of EFG Holding and the EFG Foundation, said: “We are proud to continue this partnership with Bank NXT Foundation and Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation. Strong healthcare systems depend on skilled, committed professionals, and this program helps equip nurses with the training and practical experience needed to deliver high-quality care to patients and communities across Egypt.”

Hanaa Helmy, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of the EFG Foundation, added: “Investing in healthcare talent is one of the most effective ways to build a stronger system for the future. Through this collaboration, we aim to give nurses the expertise and hands-on experience they need to grow in their profession and support more resilient, sustainable healthcare services.”

Tarek Kabil, Chairman of Bank NXT and the Bank NXT Foundation, said: “We are pleased to renew this partnership and build on the progress achieved so far. Supporting nurses is one of the most direct ways to improve patient care. Through this program, we are helping strengthen the quality of healthcare services and contribute to a more capable healthcare system across Egypt.”

Dina El Gazzar, Chief Development and Fundraising Officer at The Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, said: “We are honoured to renew this partnership with EFG Foundation and Bank NXT, and are proud to witness the continued support from these esteemed entities. This fellowship helps newly graduated nurses make the transition into specialized cardiovascular care through a training model that combines international best practice with day-to-day clinical experience. Mentorship, interdisciplinary rounds, workshops, and self-learning all play an important role in preparing nurses for the demands of high-quality cardiac care.”

The partnership also supports broader sustainable development goals, including UN Sustainable Development Goal 3: ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all. More importantly, it reflects a long-term commitment by all three partners to practical, lasting improvements in Egypt’s healthcare sector.

Through its integrated development approach, the EFG Foundation continues to work closely with government institutions and civil society partners across Egypt to deliver meaningful and measurable impact in healthcare, education, and community development.

About the EFG Foundation:

As part of its social responsibility towards the communities in which it operates, EFG Holding established the EFG Foundation in 2006, a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

The Foundation aims to help people and institutions overcome our society's financial, educational, and health-related challenges by supporting innovative and sustainable programs that increase opportunities for those most in need to make a positive change in our local communities. The EFG Foundation mainly focuses on integrated development programs in Egypt by helping combat widespread diseases and supporting holistic development initiatives in the housing, water, sanitation, and income generation areas.

Since its launch, the Foundation has played a significant role in the development of society by working with reputable institutions and NGOs on several projects, including but not limited to Hepatitis C Awareness and Combat, Hepatitis B Vaccination campaign for College Students, Microfinance, Poverty Alleviation of Ezbet Yacoub in Beni Sweif and recently in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Initiative for the Support of the Egyptian People in Al Makhzan Village in Qena. It also supports Health Education programs in Assiut University; Children with Cerebral Palsy; and Education initiatives in collaboration with KidZania.

Additionally, since 2017, the EFG Foundation has strengthened its presence in Luxor through key development projects. Abiding to its integrated sustainable development approach, EFG Foundation has focused its efforts in Luxor within its three main pillars, Poverty Alleviation, Disease Prevention and Youth Development.

The EFG Foundation is also committed to youth empowerment through sustainability programs that leverage our financial expertise and capitalize on our human talent to create sustainable value for our stakeholders and communities. Contributions include programs in education, the environment, youth mentorship, and employment.

Learn more about us at www.efgfoundation.org.eg

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efgholding.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efgholding.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

publicrelations@efgholding.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, information about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About Bank NXT Foundation for Community Development:

In 2016, Bank NXT (formerly aiBANK) enhanced its commitment to community welfare by establishing the Bank NXT Foundation for Community Development. Registered under the Ministry of Social Solidarity (No. 10355) as a non-profit organization. The Foundation operates as the Bank’s dedicated developmental arm. At Bank NXT Foundation, we strive to be change makers, committed to giving back to our communities by providing access to quality healthcare, education and economic stability to the underprivileged through sustainable programs and community-driven initiatives and by fostering a culture of volunteerism.

Over the past few years, the Bank NXT Foundation has played a vital role in supporting the goals of Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its unwavering efforts and contributions to various initiatives, especially those pertaining to poverty alleviation, quality education, and healthcare.

For further information, please contact:

Reham Abbas

Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communications of Bank NXT

rabbas@banknxteg.com

About Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation:

The Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF) was established in 2008 by Dr. Magdi Yacoub to provide free medical services to treat cardiovascular diseases to the neediest, especially the less fortunate children. MYF also works on training young scientific, medical, and nursing calibers at the highest international medical levels. Further, MYF develops research in the field of basic and applied sciences as well as biomedical sciences to integrate treatment with research and talent development in an unprecedented way in the entire region. MYF is divided into the Aswan Heart Centre (AHC) and Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in Cairo, the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.