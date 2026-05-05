Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, has held midterm examinations for the first cohort of the Post-Graduate Diploma in Career Development, in partnership with the Community College of Qatar, marking the completion of the cohort’s first academic term in the first Arabic-language program of its kind in Qatar and the region.

The milestone marks the program’s move from launch to implementation, with the first cohort now enrolled and progressing through its academic and professional journey. The post-graduate diploma program was developed by QCDC in partnership with EduCluster Finland and is delivered in partnership with the Community College of Qatar under license from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Participants concluded the first term by completing their midterm examinations, reflecting their progress in an academic and professional pathway designed to respond to Qatar’s local context and equip practitioners with modern knowledge and tools that help individuals make more informed academic and career decisions.

The diploma combines theoretical learning with practical application through academic modules covering career development concepts, professional ethics, contextualized practice in Qatar, guidance and counseling methods, and labor market information. Together, these components support the development of professional competencies that enable practitioners to deliver evidence-informed services aligned with Qatar’s needs and development priorities.

Commenting on the milestone, Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC, said: “Completing the first academic term of this diploma marks an important step in advancing the professionalization of career guidance and development in Qatar. This program is the result of institutional collaboration among several partners, to whom we extend our sincere appreciation. This ambitious endeavor would not have been possible without their complementary roles and continued support. It also reflects their shared commitment to building professional and sustainable competencies that enhance the quality of guidance provided to young people, strengthen the connection between education outcomes and labor market needs, and support national efforts to develop human capital and prepare future generations.”

The diploma forms part of a broader national pathway aimed at developing a more integrated career development ecosystem in Qatar by preparing specialized practitioners with the knowledge and tools needed to support individuals across different stages of their education and career journeys. It also aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by investing in people and strengthening the future readiness of the workforce.

Participants will continue completing the program requirements over the coming terms, including further applied and specialized components that will enable them to use their acquired knowledge and skills across different educational and professional settings.

Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

To learn more about Qatar Career Development Center's initiatives and programs, please visit the website: www.qcdc.org.qa

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For any media inquiries, please contact: qcdc@qf.org.qa