UAE and Qatar- Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) MENA. The MoU seeks to facilitate and strengthen collaborative efforts, as well as enable the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two parties in the areas of education, training, and professional development within the financial and banking services sector.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Majid Al- Khulaifi, Director of Training & Development at QFBA, and Mr. Kareem Refaay, Managing Director, at LIBF MENA.

On this occasion, Mr. Majid Al- Khulaifi, Director of Training & Development at QFBA, expressed his delight at signing the MoU, emphasising its alignment with the academy's strategic objectives to enhance collaboration and establish partnerships with esteemed institutes and institutions at local, regional, and international levels. This effort aims to enhance the skills and expertise of Qatari professionals in the financial and banking services sector. It seeks to achieve this by offering specialised training programmes and high-quality professional certifications that cater to the demands of this industry.

“The collaboration between the two entities will be enhanced by leveraging the knowledge, skills, and resources of LIBF MENA in the realm of training and professional advancement. By effectively utilising these assets, the Academy aims to align with its objectives and vision, while bolstering the professional competencies of its students” he added.

"We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with QFBA through the signing of this MoU. Our shared objectives include promoting selected LIBF MENA programmes, tailoring bespoke offerings for Qatar's financial industry, delivering community-centric national programmes, and exchanging expertise. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing education and industry excellence in the region" commented, Kareem Refaay, Managing Director at LIBF MENA.

Under the MoU, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to provide vocational education programmes, as well as national and customised programmes that would meet the needs of the community and institutions involved with financial services in the State of Qatar, and to exchange experiences and information between the two parties when appropriate.

This is in addition to identifying and investigating any other areas of mutual interest where collaboration may be extended and developed for the benefit of both parties.

About LIBF MENA

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) is a renowned institution with a rich heritage in providing excellence in finance education around the world. LIBF MENA offers a wide range of internationally recognised qualifications, training, and continuing professional development for finance professionals and aspiring students in the Middle East and North Africa region.

About QFBA

Qatar Finance and Business Academy, founded in 2009, specialises in offering training and professional development programmes for the Qatari financial sector. It also offers its students a set of the top certified worldwide credentials in the financial and banking sectors, and it excels at offering four types of programmes: certification programmes, national development programmes, tailor-made programmes, and Degree programmes in collaboration with Northumbria University.

The Academy aims to support the process of localisation in Qatar through its programmes by providing the labour market with competencies and professional leaders equipped with the most up-to-date theoretical and applied knowledge and skills in the financial and banking fields, working alongside with its partners from government and private entities.