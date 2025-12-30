Award recognizes QDB’s global leadership in developing innovation ecosystems through “Best-in-class Startup Programs,” “Outstanding Investment Boost,” and “Exceptional Industry Support”

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has been named a Startup Ecosystem Star by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Mind the Bridge. The Startup Ecosystem Stars (SES) Awards 2025 recognize institutions that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, sustained impact, and comprehensive excellence in developing innovation ecosystems worldwide.

The award was presented during a ceremony held at the ICC Headquarters in Paris, in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the European Commission, with support from Microsoft.

In its third edition, the SES Awards recognized QDB for its significant contributions to fostering innovation across three categories: Best-in-class Startup Programs, Outstanding Investment Boost, and Exceptional Industry Support. Recognition across these categories highlights the bank's comprehensive approach to creating a nurturing, flexible and competitive environment for startups, while reinforcing its position as a key driver of innovation within the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.

This win reflects QDB’s commitment to providing entrepreneurs with a comprehensive support ecosystem, from training and advisory services to incubation and acceleration programs. It also highlights the Bank’s leading role in advancing the venture capital landscape by attracting local and international investment, promoting the role of the private sector, supporting exports, and enabling the growth of the national industrial sector through close collaboration with partners and relevant stakeholders across the country.

The SES Awards 2025 are among the most prominent global awards dedicated to evaluating key players within innovation ecosystems. Winners are selected by an international jury comprising leading global experts and representatives of international organizations.

The award underscores Qatar Development Bank's position as a leading development institution in the region and a key enabler of entrepreneurial growth, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for innovation at local, regional, and international levels.

-END-

About Qatar Development Bank

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centred around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

