Qatar Airways will also serve Male with up to 28 weekly flights, Miami with up to 12 weekly flights, and Tokyo with 11 weekly flights during the peak 2024-2025 winter season



Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, has launched additional flights to the key global destinations of London, UK; Male, the Maldives; Miami, USA; and Tokyo, Japan for the 2024-2025 season.



Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said: “As the World’s Best Airline, Qatar Airways is the best travel companion for international holiday-makers. Our increased flights during the winter holiday season comes as a response to the needs of our passengers who wish to create unforgettable travel experiences.



Mr. Antinori continued: “Qatar Airways’ is also strengthening its commitment to the UK. Growing to 56 flights a week – the most of any Gulf carrier – further reinforces our long-standing relationship with London Heathrow Airport, as well as our unique strategic alliance with British Airways, which also operates two flights a day to Doha.”



Qatar Airways flight to London (LHR)



tarting 27 October 2024, Qatar Airways flights to London (LHR) will increase from 49 to 56 weekly flights. Following strong demand from customers, the airline will be offering more than 42,000 seats per week each way. Along with the two daily flights operated by its joint business partner, British Airways, there will be 10 daily flights between London Heathrow and Doha.



New flights for this popular route are open for travellers, including travellers from Australia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UK.



The flights will depart daily as follows:



• Doha (DOH) to London (LHR) – Flight QR109: Departure 09:30; Arrival 14:05

• London (LHR) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR110: Departure 15:30; Arrival 01:10



Qatar Airways flight to Male (MLE)



Starting 13 December 2024, Qatar Airways flights to Male (MLE) will increase from 21 to 28 weekly flights. Bookings are now open for travellers from Germany, Italy and the UK looking for their dream holiday along the coasts of one of the Maldives’ captivating islands.



The flights will depart daily as follows:



• Doha (DOH) to Male (MLE) – Flight QR672: Departure 01:35; Arrival 08:15

• Male (MLE) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR673: Departure 20:15; Arrival 23:10



Qatar Airways flights to Miami (MIA)



Starting 16 December 2024, Qatar Airways flights to Miami (MIA) will increase from 10 to 12 weekly flights. Travellers from the Magic City of Miami can now book their exciting escapes to Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.



The flights will depart every Monday and Wednesday:



• Doha (DOH) to Miami (MIA) – Flight QR781: Departure 01:20; Arrival 09:50

• Miami (MIA) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR782: Departure 23:30; Arrival 21:05 +1



Qatar Airways flights to Tokyo (NRT)



Starting 14 February 2025, Qatar Airways flights to Tokyo (NRT) will increase from seven to 11 weekly flights. Travellers from Europe and beyond can now plan their enriching cultural experiences when visiting Tokyo.



Departing every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday:



• Doha (DOH) to Tokyo (NRT) – Flight QR808: Departure 20:15; Arrival 11:55



Departing every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday:



• Tokyo (NRT) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR809: Departure 16:25; Arrival 23:10



Qatar Airways Privilege Club members are able to earn Avios with their flights and enjoy special discounts when paying for their tickets with Cash + Avios, or Avios Max when paying 100 per cent of the fare using Avios. Travellers can also use Avios at Qatar Duty Free outlets at Hamad International Airport, or purchase special Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages with Avios, among many other benefits.



Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide. Bookings for the seasonal getaways can be made at: qatarairways.com or through the airline’s mobile application.