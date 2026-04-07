Abu Dhabi – PureHealth Holding PJSC (“PureHealth” or “the Group”) (ADX: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced that shareholders approved a cash dividend of AED 600 million for the financial year ending 31 December 2025 at its Annual General Assembly (AGM) held on 2 April 2026. The approved dividend, equivalent to approximately 30% of net profit, reflects the Group’s strong financial performance and continued commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns.

The dividend will be distributed in two equal installments of approximately AED 300 million, on or before 2 May 2026 and 31 August 2026.

In FY2025, PureHealth reported revenue of AED 27.3 billion, up 5.7% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 16.1% to AED 4.8 billion and net profit rose 17.7% to AED 2.0 billion. The performance was driven by growth across its Healthcare (“Care”) and Insurance (“Cover”) verticals, alongside continued international expansion, including the acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group. Approximately 50% of the Group’s asset base is now located outside the UAE, reflecting its evolution into a diversified, international healthcare leader.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “2025 was a year of strong execution for PureHealth, reflecting the strength and scalability of our integrated platform. As we continue to expand globally and advance the use of data and artificial intelligence, we are building a more connected and proactive healthcare system that delivers better patient outcomes and a more proactive approach to health and longevity, while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading insurer

– The UAE’s leading insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

– A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

- the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae