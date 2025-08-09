Dubai, UAE – In a major milestone for the region’s real estate finance sector, PRYPCO Mortgage has facilitated one of the largest single-ticket retail mortgages in the Middle East, valued at AED 94.5 million. The landmark transaction also ranks among the top three mortgage deals in Dubai’s real estate market over the past five years, reflecting both investor confidence and the increasing scale of property financing in the UAE.

This deal adds to PRYPCO Mortgage’s growing track record. Since its inception, the company has facilitated a total of AED 9.67 billion in mortgage transactions up to June 2025, a significant achievement that underscores its position as one of the fastest-growing mortgage platforms in the region.

“This transaction reflects the trust investors are placing not only in our capabilities, but in the strength and resilience of the UAE’s real estate sector,” said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO. “As property financing continues to evolve, our focus remains on delivering seamless, accessible, and innovative mortgage solutions for all.”

UAE at the Forefront of Mortgage Innovation

The UAE is rapidly positioning itself as a regional leader in real estate financing, driven by a forward-thinking regulatory environment, growing investor appetite, and a maturing property market. From first-time homeowners to high-net-worth individuals, there is increasing demand for flexible, structured mortgage solutions across the board.

PRYPCO Mortgage, which partners with all major UAE banks, has been at the centre of this shift, combining tech-enabled services with advisory-led support to offer free consultations, fast-track pre-approvals, and tailored refinancing options.

Redefining Real Estate Financing

The record-breaking AED 94.5 million transaction exemplifies the scale at which property finance is evolving in the region. It also signals PRYPCO Mortgage’s ability to handle complex, high-value deals while maintaining efficiency and customer trust.

As part of PRYPCO’s broader mission to democratize real estate access and enable real estate freedom for all, the mortgage division continues to expand its portfolio and service offering, setting new standards in client-first financing for the UAE market and beyond.

​​​​​About PRYPCO Mortgage

PRYPCO Mortgage is the dedicated financing division of PRYPCO, a leading PropTech company reshaping property investment and ownership in the region. With end-to-end mortgage services, partnerships across all major UAE banks, and a commitment to innovation, PRYPCO Mortgage is at the forefront of the UAE’s evolving real estate finance ecosystem.