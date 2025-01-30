Dubai, UAE – ProvenMed has officially launched LIVV, its cutting-edge AI-powered Digital Home Lab, at Arab Health 2025, drawing significant attention from healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and investors.

LIVV is designed to empower individuals with fast, accurate at-home urine analysis, enabling early detection of urinary tract infections (UTIs), ketone levels, kidney health, and overall wellness. By reducing unnecessary clinic visits, LIVV enhances preventive healthcare and expands access to digital health solutions.

“The overwhelming response to LIVV at Arab Health 2025 reaffirms the urgent need for accessible, AI-driven home diagnostics,” said Amine Staali, CEO of ProvenMed. “This is just the beginning—LIVV represents a major step toward transforming how people take agency over their health and know their body needs before it is too late.”

Souheil Guessoum, Co-Founder of ProvenMed, added, “LIVV marks a pivotal moment for ProvenMed. It’s not just about simplifying diagnostics; it’s about giving individuals the power to make informed decisions about their health earlier and more proactively. We're excited to see the positive impact LIVV will have on people’s lives globally.”

Building on this momentum, ProvenMed is actively engaging in strategic partnerships to drive LIVV’s global expansion, ensuring that advanced at-home health monitoring becomes the new standard.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

ProvenMed

PR@provenmed.com

www.provenmed.com

www.mylivv.com