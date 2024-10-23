Platform Enhances Trust and Transparency in Qatar’s Real Estate Market by Removing 2,500 Duplicate Listings and 700 Unrealistic Price Listings

Doha, Qatar – Property Finder, the leading real estate portal in the Middle East and North Africa, proudly unveiled reinforced efforts to promote trust and transparency at Cityscape Qatar 2024, serving as a key partner in driving innovation in the Qatari real estate market. The company's involvement in the event was highlighted by the participation of Khaled Al Saeh, Country Manager for Qatar and Bahrain, who shared key insights during a discussion panel titled “Property Platforms: Driving Investment & Development”.

During the panel, Khaled Al Saeh announced a significant milestone for Property Finder’s efforts to boost trust and transparency in the real estate market. "We have removed over 2,500 duplicate listings and 700 listings with unrealistic prices from our platform to ensure that consumers can access accurate, authorised, and available property data. This forms part of our continued efforts towards improving the search experience for property seekers in Qatar, as part of our AAA Manifesto, which prioritises transparency and accountability in real estate transactions," said Al Saeh.

Al Saeh emphasised the critical role that data and technology play in shaping the future of real estate in Qatar within the hands of trusted talent. “Consumers expect a seamless experience, , thereby our newly launched Super Agent Initiative serves to recognize agents who provide excellent service and enhance the experience for property seekers. Through this mechanism, we incentivise high-quality service, as verified agents will benefit from greater visibility on the platform, which will ultimately lead to a more responsive and transparent market,” he added.

In line with these efforts, Property Finder is working on API integration with Aqaraat to validate real estate listings, ensuring all properties meet regulatory standard.. "We aim to be the first platform in Qatar to implement such an integration, further raising the bar for trust and transparency in the market," said Al Saeh.

Al Saeh also highlighted how Qatar’s progressive ownership laws, allowing foreign nationals to gain permanent residency through homeownership, drive increased demand among international investors. “At Property Finder, we recognize the importance of Qatar’s legal framework in attracting foreign investments. The trust index among property seekers has room for improvement. Still, with our commitment to accurate and authorised listings, we are confident in building long-term trust with local and foreign investors,” Al Saeh shared.

Looking ahead, as digital transformation continues to reshape the real estate landscape, Al Saeh spoke about the potential of AI in helping both consumers and developers make informed investment decisions. "AI is already revolutionising the way we process and present market data. For property seekers, it customises their search journey, saving them time by offering virtual tours and video content. However, while these tools enhance convenience, physical inspections remain crucial as real estate is one of the biggest investments one can make," he concluded.

Property Finder remains committed to advancing the Qatari real estate market through digital transformation, data-driven insights, and a consumer-first approach that aligns with the country’s growth and investment goals.