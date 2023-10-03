Focused on making real estate better, industry experts convened to discuss growth opportunities through insightful conversations aimed at navigating the country’s promising future in the sector

CAIRO, EGYPT: After the compelling success of the Property Finder Connect in UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, the leading property portal in the MENA region recently held yet another first edition in Egypt, unlocking newer conversations for the country’s rapidly advancing property sector. The event brought together several industry stalwarts who discussed potential ways to navigate a brighter future for real estate in Egypt. The exclusive, invitation-only event also ignited important conversations and inspiration amongst key industry leaders around the continuously growing markets.

The event featured a range of rich panel discussions including Unveiling Egypt’s Real Estate Rise: Exploring Opportunities and The Future of Real Estate in Egypt: Trends and Technologies. Panelists spoke about the most promising investment opportunities and locations, tackled the brokers and developers equation. They discussed insights on how proptech is transforming Egypt’s real estate landscape, with a focus on building trust and transparency for a better future. Guests also got to know more about the increasing shift in types of demands, different financing options and scope for cross-border collaborations. Summing it all up, the impact of technology and proptech on Egypt’s real estate ecosystem received a great focus from industry panelists, as they shared key takeaways for the future.



Real estate professionals from across Egypt attended the event alongside a number of diverse speakers who offered invaluable insights including Ahmed Hendy, Chief Financial Officer, MAVEN Developments; Ahmed El Dessoky, Managing Director, New Avenue Consultancy and Mohamed El Khatieb, Co-Founder and COO, Seqoon. Ensuring data backed conversations and engaging homeseeker perspectives, the sessions were moderated by Cherif Sleiman, Group Chief Revenue Officer and Fouad Bekar, Vice President Data and AI at Property Finder, along with Nervein Magdy, Managing Director at Property Finder Egypt.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said: “Egypt’s current state of the real-estate sector holds great potential and promise for a bright future. In a highly competitive market, we continue to offer our consumers a data led, trust driven platform that focuses on giving them everything they need to navigate homefinding in the region. As we do so, staying ahead of the curve to offer first turn advantages to our homeseekers remains our biggest focus for success. We look forward to seeing the dialogue and debates we have had, drive positive impact in the years to come. As home search enablers, we remain committed to empowering the sector with best in class proptech tools, carefully curated to get people living the life they deserve.”

