Muscat: In line with its constant endeavor to promote positive communication and retain a sustainable relationship with its customers, BankDhofar is pleased to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive customer forum initiative conducted across the Sultanate of Oman for its Al Riadah Priority Banking customers. This strategic initiative underlines the bank's commitment to customer-centricity.



In a series of one-to-one meetings, Al Riadah Priority Banking team engaged with their customers, to understand their preferences and requirements. This personalized face-face approach is aimed to get valuable insights, about the customer needs and ensuring a bespoke proposition that aligns with the unique needs of each customer. The meetings were conducted across the Sultanate of Oman, including Al Buraimi, Sohar, Ibra, Ibri and Muscat.



The Bank used these meetings to share the benefits of Al Riadah priority banking and received direct feedback on services, products, and the bank's digital platforms from its customers. This interactive exchange facilitated a transparent and constructive dialogue.



These dedicated customer interactions reaffirm the bank's dedication to understanding and meeting the evolving expectations of its Priority Banking clientele customers and reinforces the bank’s customer-centric approach.



“At BankDhofar, our customers’ satisfaction lays at the heart of everything we do and these direct interactions help us to have a better understanding of their needs and allow us to interact with them along with their dedicated relationship managers. Our products, services and financial solutions are well designed to meet their daily needs and exceed their expectations, and we believe that getting real-time feedback helps us enhance the overall customer experience. We were very pleased with the overall outcome and we are thankful for our customers’ time and sharing their valuable feedback.” said Hind Abdul Malik Al Sabbagh, AGM & Head of Premier Banking at BankDhofar.



Al Riadah Priority Banking provides a unique range of banking products and services that are tailored to suit the unique lifestyle of priority customers, ranging from dedicated relationship manager, priority processing of transactions, preferential rates for deposits and loans apart from personalized cheque book, exclusive Visa Infinite Debit and Credit Card, or MasterCard Platinum Credit Card. Customers can enjoy exceptional times at restaurants, shops, as well as procurement protection, extended warranty, access to airport lounges around the world, travel insurance for cardholders and their families, in addition to other exclusive services.



About BankDhofar

BankDhofar is one of the best banks in the region, catering to customers’ needs and requirements, and setting the standard for the best customer experience within the banking industry in the Sultanate of Oman through innovative products and creative solutions. Following best international banking practices, the provision of outstanding customer experience, in addition to its commitment to community development and contribution to the growth of the national economy, has placed BankDhofar at the top of the list of best banks in the region.



Currently, BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.

