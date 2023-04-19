Manama, Bahrain - The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the leading provider of training and development in the region, was honored to receive Sir Jim McDonald, the Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Strathclyde, accompanied by Prof. Stephen McArthur, Associate Principal and Executive Dean of Engineering at the University of Strathclyde, and Dr. Ibrahim Khadra, University Advisor for Engagement with MENA Region.

The visit aimed to enhance the strong relationship between the two long-standing strategic partners and explore opportunities for collaboration in research and innovation.

The University of Strathclyde has been working closely with the BIBF to develop and deliver high-quality professional education and training programmes in Bahrain. The new BIBF campus provides a world-class facility for students to learn and develop their skills, and this visit was an excellent opportunity for Sir Jim McDonald to see first-hand how the partnership is supporting the local community.

"We are delighted to welcome Sir Jim McDonald to the BIBF campus and to continue our strong partnership with the University of Strathclyde," said Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Director of BIBF. "The visit highlights our commitment to providing the best possible education and training for our students and demonstrates our shared vision for the future of Bahrain."

Sir Jim McDonald praised the cutting-edge facilities of the BIBF campus. He further affirmed his appreciation of the continuing partnership between the BIBF and University of Strathclyde which continues to develop leaders in business and whose alumni are making major contributions to the economy and wider community in Bahrain and beyond.

This visit reflects the longstanding partnership between the University of Strathclyde and the BIBF, to prepare qualified leaders in the Kingdom and provide them with the opportunity to gain a unique educational experience through postgraduate programmes offered at the institute, that meet the quality assurance standards, and approved by the Higher Education Council in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

