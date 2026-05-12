Karim El Sherif, P&G General Manager in Egypt: The company is currently expanding its operations in the childcare sector by adding new production lines for Pampers products, which will increase annual production capacity to meet growing demand in both the local and export markets, in addition to creating a 20% increase in direct technical job opportunities.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, accompanied by Eng. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, and Dr. Ahmed El Ansary, Giza Governor, visited the expansion works at the Procter & Gamble Egypt factory during his tour of several factories in 6th of October City today. He was received upon arrival by Mr. Karim El Sherif, General Manager of P&G Egypt, Eng. Omar El Khouly, Cairo Plant Manager, and several senior company executives.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the Egyptian state places top priority on industrial development and expanding local manufacturing in key sectors as part of the government’s work program, in order to increase production capacity and meet domestic market needs. He stressed that the government is moving forward with a comprehensive strategy to enhance export capabilities and reinforce Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for industry and exports, ensuring economic sustainability and achieving national targets in this regard.

For his part, Eng. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, noted that the state places great emphasis on fully supporting industrial institutions and major global companies, encouraging them to expand their investments in the Egyptian market. He confirmed that the core pillar of the ministry’s strategy is deepening local manufacturing and creating an enabling environment for investors by removing procedural obstacles, ultimately boosting export rates and generating sustainable job opportunities.

The Prime Minister and his delegation listened to a briefing from Mr. Karim El Sherif, who stated that P&G considers Egypt a strategic hub for manufacturing and exports. He emphasized the company’s commitment to further expanding local production, increasing exports, and investing in Egyptian talent and advanced capabilities.

In this context, he explained that the company is currently expanding its operations in the childcare sector by adding new production lines for Pampers products, which will increase annual production capacity to meet growing demand in both the local and export markets, in addition to creating a 20% increase in direct technical job opportunities.

The General Manager added, during the Prime Minister’s inspection of the Ariel liquid laundry detergent production lines and that since the company began operations in Egypt in 1986, P&G Egypt has steadily expanded its footprint over four decades, reinforcing its position as one of the leading companies in the consumer goods and chemicals sector. Today, the company is considered one of the largest exporters in the sector, with annual exports valued at approximately USD 200 million to around 40 countries, including markets in the Gulf region, Africa, Europe, the United States, and the Levant.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to inspect the raw materials area, production lines, and final product packaging. He was briefed by Eng. Omar El Khouly, Cairo Plant Manager, on the technologies used in production lines, which rely on the automated systems and digital monitoring to ensure the highest global quality standards.

El Khouly explained that the factory applies strict sustainability standards in its production processes aimed at reducing waste and optimizing energy and water consumption, noting that operations are primarily run by trained and highly qualified Egyptian personnel capable of efficiently managing complex manufacturing processes.

The Prime Minister also reviewed samples of final products ready for export to several global markets. Mr. Karim El Sherif explained that P&G Egypt exports around 70% of its total production, with ambitious plans to further increase this share.

He added that the company provides direct job opportunities in addition to supporting an estimated 10,000 indirect jobs through its extensive network of suppliers, partners, and service providers. He also confirmed that, as part of the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, women represent nearly 50% of the workforce at the company’s offices and regional service center, reflecting its commitment to empowering female talent and enhancing their participation in the workplace.

On the corporate social responsibility front, he noted that the company continues to support women in communities for the ninth consecutive year through development programs in rural areas across several governorates. It also intensifies its environmental sustainability efforts by reducing industrial wastewater consumption and recycling it, contributing to improved operational efficiency and reduced environmental impact.