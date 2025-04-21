Dubai, UAE – Presight, the leading global big data analytics company, is proud to announce its participation as the “Industry Leader” sponsor at the highly anticipated Dubai AI Festival 2025. The event, which celebrates transformative AI applications across sectors, will see Presight take center stage to champion its vision of “Applied Intelligence Today”.

Presight will exhibit its full suite of AI products and solutions, spotlighting innovations across smart cities, public safety, finance, healthcare, and more.

The company’s leadership will also take part in three speaking slots:

Thomas Pramotedham , CEO: “Harnessing the Power of AI: Connecting People, Communities and Society” panel discussion (Plenary Stage, April 23)

, CEO: panel discussion (Plenary Stage, April 23) Martin Yates , Government Technology Advisor: “Building the Cities of the Future” panel discussion (Plenary Stage, April 23)

, Government Technology Advisor: panel discussion (Plenary Stage, April 23) Basem Mousa, Senior Director, Product & Strategy: “Introducing Presight Synergy” keynote presentation (Innovation Stage, April 24)

As AI continues to reshape global industries, Presight remains at the forefront by delivering tangible benefits through AI that is not just innovative but immediately applicable. From AI-powered smart city management and predictive public safety tools to transformative healthcare, logistics, and energy solutions, Presight is enabling governments and enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

“With Applied Intelligence Today as our theme, we’re excited to showcase how we’re turning AI into actionable insights that improve quality of life and drive sustainable, scalable growth,” said Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight. “The Dubai AI Festival is the perfect platform to demonstrate the power of AI not just as a concept, but as a solution already at work.”

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai