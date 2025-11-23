Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, and Abu Dhabi Aviation Group of Companies (ADA Group), the UAE’s largest commercial helicopter operator and aviation services provider, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the development of the UAE’s next-generation, AI-enabled aviation and Industry 4.0 ecosystem.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate to embed artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and sovereign data-management systems across ADA Group of Companies’ aviation and industrial operations. The partnership aims to strengthen operational efficiency, improve fleet readiness, and support national objectives to advance technological self-reliance across critical sectors.

A central focus of the agreement is the co-development of a unified operational data fabric that connects aircraft, maintenance, logistics, production, and workforce systems into a single intelligent backbone. This digital foundation will enable predictive decision-making, digital-twin simulation, real-time asset monitoring, and explainable AI designed to enhance safety-critical and sustainability processes. Expected outcomes include improved aircraft availability, reduced unplanned downtime, optimized supply-chain performance, and accelerated workforce readiness.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer, Presight, said: “The partnership reflects our shared commitment to building sovereign, advanced and safe AI capabilities that support the UAE’s digital transformation across strategic sectors. We have been working across the mobility ecosystem to deliver predictive analytics, real-time intelligence and secure digital infrastructure that improve fleet performance and operational resilience. Through this MoU, we will work with Abu Dhabi Aviation Group of Companies to build a unified operational data fabric that links aircraft, maintenance, logistics and workforce systems into one intelligent backbone. By combining our capabilities with their operational expertise, we can create the foundations for a more resilient, efficient and future-ready aviation ecosystem.”

Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Group Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group, said: “We are committed to integrating artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and sovereign data to maximize efficiencies across our operations. The effective application of these technologies is vital in keeping ahead of the pace of change, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the aviation and aerospace sector. This partnership with Presight reflects our long-term ambition to build a secure, future-ready aviation ecosystem that strengthens national competitiveness and supports the UAE’s technology agenda.”

The collaboration will bring together Presight’s engineering teams and ADA Group’s operational experts to design practical, scalable solutions that can be rapidly deployed across aviation environments. The joint focus on real-time data, predictive maintenance and digital-twin capabilities positions the partnership to deliver measurable improvements in aircraft availability, safety, and lifecycle efficiency.

The agreement establishes a clear pathway toward a fully integrated, secure and UAE-governed digital aviation ecosystem. By combining ADA Group’s operational expertise with Presight’s sovereign AI capabilities and its wider experience in smart mobility and data-driven fleet operations, the partnership is positioned to deliver a high-impact digital backbone for the nation’s aviation sector. This foundation will strengthen national competitiveness, support industrial diversification and create a scalable model for advanced aviation innovation across the wider region.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

