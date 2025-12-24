ADI Foundation developing infrastructure for Dirham-backed stablecoin

Fasset to provide regulated onboarding, KYC and on-/off-ramp infrastructure

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Fasset, a leading global banking and investment platform, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with ADI Foundation (ADI), an Abu Dhabi-based non-profit founded by Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, the largest listed company in the MENA region.

As part of its goal to introduce blockchain-based financial services, ADI launched ADI Chain mainnet and utility token ($ADI) at Abu Dhabi Finance Week. ADI Chain is designed to support regulated digital asset use cases, including the hosting and settlement of the Dirham-backed stablecoin set to be issued by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and IHC. Through the partnership, Fasset will provide the regulated onboarding, KYC, and on- and off-ramp infrastructure required to enable compliant access to blockchain-based financial services built on ADI Chain.

Introducing the infrastructure for future Dirham-backed digital currency marks a significant step toward institutional adoption of blockchain payments in the UAE and the wider region. It is expected to be rolled out across multiple use cases through the broader IHC ecosystem, giving it immediate real economy relevance.

“This partnership reflects the shift from testing to real-world deployment of digital asset infrastructure,” said Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset. “We’re proud to support this next phase of growth by helping institutions adopt blockchain solutions in a way that’s secure, compliant and easy-to-use.”

“Our partnership with Fasset supports the UAE’s move toward scalable, regulated digital asset infrastructure,” said Ajay Bhatia, Principal Council Member of ADI Foundation. “Secure access, compliance, and fiat connectivity are key to unlocking institutional participation."

The agreement with Fasset will support ADI’s vision for blockchain adoption at scale while meeting regulatory standards. As part of the agreement, users can purchase the $ADI utility token directly in UAE Dirhams (AED) on the Fasset platform . The initiative builds on months of collaboration between the teams and will be rolled out in phases, subject to technical readiness and regulatory approvals.

About Fasset

Fasset is a global banking and investment platform focused on enhancing financial inclusion across Asia and Africa, enabling individuals and businesses to securely invest from anywhere in the world. In 2024, Fasset introduced Own, its Ethereum Layer 2, designed to expand access to decentralized finance globally. Founded by Mohammad Raafi Hossain and Daniel Ahmed, and with offices in Dubai and Jakarta, Fasset has raised $26.7 million in funding and holds regulatory approvals in several countries, including the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, the EU, Turkey, Pakistan, and others.

About the ADI Foundation & ADI Chain

The ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based non-profit founded by Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, dedicated to empowering governments and institutions in emerging markets through blockchain infrastructure. The foundation's mission is to bring one billion people into the digital economy by 2030, building on a foundation of 500+ million people already within its ecosystem reach.

ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, providing settlement infrastructure for First Abu Dhabi Bank and IHC's dirham-backed stablecoin, set to be regulated by the UAE Central Bank. The network operates on three pillars - Compliance, Efficiency, Security - serving governments implementing blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

DISCLAIMER

ADI Chain and the ADI token are developed by ADI DLT Foundation (“ADI”), a technology foundation. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, nor an offer to buy or sell any digital asset. All features, token utilities, timelines, and launch details are subject to change without notice. No guarantees are made regarding future performance or token value. Investment capital is a risk.