ADQ’s debut financing in the Greater China region secured banking relations with over 30 leading financial institutions in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

The five-year term financing will diversify ADQ’s funding mix, supporting its medium-term investment strategy and reinforcing its robust liquidity profile

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, today announced the successful closing of its debut five-year, USD 5 billion syndicated term financing deal in the Greater China region. Due to strong demand from financial institutions in China, the deal was oversubscribed by approximately USD 12 billion—three times the original launch size of USD 4 billion. Subsequently, ADQ increased the size of the transaction to USD 5 billion.

The strong demand reflects investor confidence in ADQ’s credit profile and mandate, supported by a solid financial position and growing international recognition. The loan diversifies ADQ’s funding mix, enhances its liquidity profile, and provides flexibility to pursue commercially attractive investments.

The transaction also represents the largest term loan to date for a Middle Eastern borrower obtained from Asian financial institutions, underscoring ADQ’s ability to access deep pools of capital across the globe and the increasing engagement of Asian lenders with high-quality issuers from the UAE.

Marcos de Quadros, Group Chief Financial Officer at ADQ, said: “We are pleased to have completed our first syndicated term loan in the Greater China region with strong participation from leading financial institutions in the region. The outcome reflects continued confidence in our credit strength, prudent financial management, and disciplined and diversified funding approach that ADQ pursues in all its transactions.”

The transaction was arranged by six global coordinators: Bank of China (Dubai) Branch, DBS Bank Ltd., The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (Dubai Branch), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, and J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

ADQ secured commitments from more than 30 leading financial institutions across the Greater China region, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, demonstrating strong market engagement and broad investor interest in the transaction.