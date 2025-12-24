Haining, China: Desert Technologies (DT), a leading Saudi renewable energy company, is proud to announce the signing of a major supply agreement with Astronergy for 13 MWp of high efficiency N-Type photovoltaic modules to support a flagship solar project in the Northern Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, which marks a significant milestone in strengthening Saudi Arabia's clean energy ecosystem, was signed by Eng. Mohammed Jamal Baagiel, General Manager of Delivery - Desert Technologies, and Mr. Lin He, General Manager - Astronergy.

Advancing Vision 2030 Renewable Energy Objectives

This partnership directly supports the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which continues to accelerate the shift towards a diversified and sustainable energy mix. The deployment of Astronergy's advanced N-Type technology will enhance project performance, reduce LCOE, and contribute to long-term energy security for the northern region.

A Strategic Collaboration for a Greener Tomorrow

Through this collaboration, DT further strengthens its position as one of Saudi Arabia's leading EPC and clean energy developers while Astronergy brings global expertise in high-performance PV manufacturing, ensuring upcoming projects benefit from world class reliability and efficiency.

This agreement marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between the two companies, with a shared ambition to expand the use of state-of-the-art solar technologies across C&I, utility-scale, and distributed generation segments.

Statements from the Signing Ceremony

Eng. M.J. Baagiel, Desert Technologies, stated: “This milestone reinforces DT's commitment to delivering high-quality solar solutions aligned with Vision 2030. Our partnership with Astronergy ensures we continue to deploy cutting edge technology that supports the Kingdom's green energy transformation."

Mr. Lin He, Astronergy, stated: "We sincerely appreciate DT's trust in Astronergy and recognition of our high-end TOPCON technology. We firmly believe that, driven by Vision 2030, the Kingdom's renewable energy market holds tremendous development potential. We genuinely hope to join hands with DT in advancing green energy development in Saudi Arabia."

A Step Forward in Saudi Arabia's Clean-Energy Landscape

The 13 MWp of N-Type modules will help ensure strong system performance under the region's challenging climate conditions, supporting DT's mission to accelerate the adoption of bankable and efficient solar technologies across the Kingdom.

DT and Astronergy will share more updates as the project moves into its next phases.

