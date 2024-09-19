Premier Inn Middle East is deeply committed to developing talent and fostering growth from within. This is a cornerstone of Premier Inn’s business model which focuses on Trading Brilliantly, Investing in the Business and Profitable Growth. The company’s inclusive People and Culture strategy prioritises career development opportunities for team members at all levels, empowering them to grow and advance within the organisation.

By promoting internally, Premier Inn not only fills vacancies but also creates a cascading effect that allows multiple roles to be filled through successive promotions. This strategy enhances loyalty and improves team retention, with many employees choosing to stay with the organisation for years.

A recent example of this approach was showcased in a senior leadership vacancy that sparked a wave of internal promotions across various departments.

The series of promotions began when one of the Cluster General Managers left Premier Inn to pursue another role. His departure created an opportunity for Niumal Fernando, who had been Operations Manager at Ibn Battuta Mall for six years, to step into the role of General Manager. Simultaneously, Eric Masalawala, was promoted from his position as Operations Manager at Dubai Dragon Mart to General Manager.

As a result of these promotions, the Operations Manager positions needed to be filled. Mohamed Ashraf, who started his career at Premier Inn as a Receptionist and advanced through the role of Housekeeping Manager to become the Operations Manager at Dubai Investment Park, was appointed to oversee Premier Inn’s largest property, Ibn Battuta Mall, with 594 rooms. Meanwhile, Kshitz Bitz, Operations Manager at Dubai Silicon Oasis, was given the opportunity to take on additional responsibilities as the Operations Manager for Dubai Investment Park, managing 304 rooms.

The wave of promotions continued with Peter Farhan and Abubakr Sakr, both long-serving Reception Team Leaders at Abu Dhabi International Airport (Business Park) and Ibn Battuta Mall, respectively, being promoted to Operations Managers at Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Dragon Mart.

The cascading effect of these leadership changes led to further internal promotions. The Reception Team Leader positions left vacant by Peter and Abubakr were filled internally, and even the newly created Reception Team member roles were backfilled from within, showcasing the comprehensive nature of Premier Inn’s inclusive talent strategy.

Mark Whitlock, Regional Operations Director at Premier Inn Middle East highlighted the impact of this strategy: “From a single senior vacancy, we have promoted ten team members internally, spanning all levels of the organisation from Housekeeping and Reception Team members to General Managers. Promoting from within is a fundamental principle at Premier Inn, and we take great pride in filling the majority of senior leadership positions in operations with our own talent. This approach not only supports the growth of our individual team members but also enhances the overall guest experience by building a highly motivated and experienced team.”

Kathy Sorenson, People and Culture Director at Premier Inn Middle East, added: “At Premier Inn, our development ethos is embedded in every aspect of our business, making growth and learning a fundamental part of each team member’s experience. We are proud that 80% of our roles are filled through internal promotions, which clearly reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and preparing our people for future roles.

“Through carefully managed development plans and a structured approach to talent growth, we not only identify future talent but also actively invest in their progress. This strong development culture ensures continuity, consistency, and long-term success while reinforcing our dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion across all our properties.”

By prioritising internal promotions and other career development initiatives, Premier Inn continues to inspire and empower its teams, demonstrating the value of investing in its people.

