Dubai: Twelve budding young tourism stars kicked off their school summer holidays with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience of the world of hospitality, courtesy of award-winning hotel brand, Premier Inn.

The junior hoteliers checked in to Premier Inn Barsha Heights to discover what it takes to work and stay at Britain’s biggest hospitality brand. Decked out in tailor-made uniforms, the youngsters experienced real life situations as they took on the roles of junior chef, receptionist, barista, lifeguard, waiter, housekeeping team and guests.

The young hoteliers, aged four to nine and of a diverse range of nationalities, were primarily children of Premier Inn employees. And their Oscar-winning, day-in-the-life performances are featured in new promotional video, Premier Inn: The Hospitality Stars of the Future, launched today.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA, said: “At Premier Inn, we believe in being a force for good in all we do, and that includes educational, community and wellbeing events that benefit the UAE, its tourism sector and individuals. Through our young hoteliers initiative, kids were given the inside scoop on hotel life, a taste of what their parents do for a living, and the inspiration to embark on an exciting and rewarding career in hospitality when they are older.”

“Dubai is world-leading destination offering unparalleled visitor experiences, and we’re proud to contribute to its ever-evolving hospitality sector. We discovered some wonderful personalities and great potential during our Young Hoteliers exercise and hope that, one day, our participants will join Premier Inn for real and be part of the next chapter in Dubai’s tourism success story,” he added.

Seven year old Goku Sohpal, who made a real splash as a Premier Inn lifeguard, added: “I had a great day find out about working at Premier Inn and maybe one day I will be like my dad and work for them in real life.”

