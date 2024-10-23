Dubai, UAE – PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association in the world has launched a new mental health survey.

The survey, first conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be used to assess the current state of the industry whilst further understanding the mental health needs of communications professionals in Mena.

“This is an incredibly important initiative, and now is a good time to reintroduce our industry-wide survey on the state of mental health for our industry,” said Conrad Egbert, the recently appointed Head of PRCA Mena.

“The results of the survey will not only provide important insights and learnings, but most importantly, will help guide meaningful and impactful ways we can support professionals struggling with the demands of our industry.

“We work in a highly pressurized and increasingly challenging environment, and recognizing, supporting and providing the necessary guide rails to enhance mental wellbeing in the workplace is absolutely critical.”

The results of the survey will be released at the PRCA Mena Annual conference in Dubai next month. The PRCA Mena will also use the findings of the survey to help inform events, activations and partnerships for a year-long programme of key initiatives in 2025.

To participate in the survey, visit -- start.yougov.com/refer/vnlh9RtNcqySht

About PRCA

PRCA - the largest Public Relations and Communications Association in the world was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA Mena in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA Mena

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global