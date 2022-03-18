Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– In recognition of the most outstanding PR campaigns and talent contribution to the industry, the sixth edition of the coveted PRCA MENA Awards feted the best of teams, campaigns, and individuals with 28 awards last night. The ceremony was held at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR and sponsored by 3Gem.

Being the industry’s top benchmarking event that showcases PR influence, the evening witnessed leading practitioners and campaigners from across the Middle East and North Africa region represent innovation and quality work. The Awards were a huge success with more than 100 entries than last year.

The judging was done by an esteemed jury of 38 industry leaders from across the world and members of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the world’s largest professional PR body.

In addition to the 28 winner’s awards, the judges recognized a total of 32 highly commended entries for their excellence of work in different categories.

The top line winners for the evening were Weber Shandwick MENAT that bagged the Large Consultancy of the Year Award and The PR Leader of the Year award was conferred upon Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, TishTash Marketing and Public Relations while Ziad Ashkar from Gambit Communication, the fresh talent inducted in the industry was encouraged as the Rising Star of the Year.

Hayley Clements MPRCA, General Manager, PRCA MENA, said: “It has been an incredible year as the industry continues to deliver engaging campaigns in times that are still limping back to normalcy. Agencies, campaigns, and professionals who have delivered impactful messaging and engaging deliverables throughout the year enjoy the limelight today. Proving the value of your contribution is essential and winning a PRCA award is the testimony of your hard work and innovation.”

We would like to extend a sincere thank you to our host of the evening Katie Jensen – International Broadcast Journalist and Communications coach – and to our illustrious panel of judges who had their work cut out the best of talent from a crème flow of achievers and select this year’s finalists.

Best PR Campaign: B2B – Weber Shandwick MENAT for Mastercard – Collaborate to Innovate Best PR Campaign: B2C – Gambit Communications for The Pocket Rocket Takes Centre Stage Best Integrated Campaign – ASDA’A BCW for Arab Youth Survey Best PR Campaign: Media Relations – Gambit Communications for The Trust Equation Best PR Campaign: Influencer Relations (Small/Medium Agency) – Performance communications for MG Motor Best PR Campaign: Influencer Relations (Large Agency) – Weber Shandwick MENAT for The Google Cook-Off Best PR Campaign: Digital – Gambit Communications for Introducing the Portofino M to the Middle East Best PR Campaign: Crisis Communications – Matrix PR for their client Kaya Results on a Budget – DJAZ- Takeda for World IBD Day Regional PR Campaign of the Year – Edelman for THE LINE Launch (NEOM) Reinventing Urban Living International Campaign Award – Weber Shandwick MENAT for Mastercard – Empowering Every Business Best Health and Wellbeing Campaign – APCO Worldwide for G42 Healthcare Strategic Communications Campaign – W7 Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency for Communications for a Changing World Best Digital and New Media Campaign – Weber Shandwick MENAT for Shave Goodbye to Bad Razors Best PR Campaign: Game Changer – Matrix PR for Acronis Employee Engagement Award – DJAZ Apollo training Program Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign (Small/Medium Agency) – Performance Communications for BUCKLE UP! Road Safety Campaign Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign (Large Agency) – Cicero & Bernay Public Relations for DC’s Ramadan Heroes Best Travel and Lifestyle Campaign – Weber Shandwick MENAT for The Official SUV of Action: The All-New Chevrolet Tahoe Event Launch of the Year – Seventh Media Middle East for Founder’s Office National Day Best Student Campaign – Murdoch University for OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF MIND, BUT STILL OUR PROBLEM - Gazala Parker, Aishani Zafar, Micah Aguilar, and Sai Kemkar Intern of the Year – Qulsoum Zaidi from TishTash Marketing and Public Relations Rising Star of the Year – Ziad Ashkar from Gambit Communications PR Leader – Natasha Hatherall-Shawe from TishTash Marketing and Public Relations In-House Team of the Year – Mastercard – The Priceless Team Small Consultancy of the Year – Brazen MENA Medium Consultancy of the Year – Gambit Communications Large Consultancy of the Year – Weber Shandwick MENAT

About PRCA MENA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body.

We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 40 PR associations across the world.