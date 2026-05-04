UAE: The Postal Sector Regulatory Committee has approved a comprehensive support package of regulatory measures designed to provide immediate operational and financial relief to companies across the UAE's Postal and Courier, Express and Parcels (CEP) sector, and help ensure long-term viability and continuity of services provided to customers. The decision forms part of the Committee’s ongoing efforts to reinforce sector resilience and support business continuity, in line with the national agenda to strengthen vital sectors and maintain the efficiency and sustainability of services across the country. The approved package includes a full deferral of all fees due for the first quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of the same year, along with a waiver of all associated penalties for the same period. By easing these financial obligations, the Committee aims to strengthen liquidity for operating companies and ensure uninterrupted service delivery, at a time when the sector is facing growing operational and financial pressures, including rising costs, shipment delays, and increasing demand for greater flexibility in managing short-term obligations.

H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee, said: “The UAE continues to foster flexible regulatory frameworks capable of responding to change, enhancing the stability of vital sectors, and ensuring continuity and growth. As a core enabler of the national economy, the CEP sector plays an essential role in supporting supply chains, serving the retail and eCommerce ecosystem, and guaranteeing the continuity of essential services.”

“The approval of this support package follows a comprehensive regulatory assessment of current market developments and reflects the outcomes of several consultative and collaborative meetings, including sessions with the Advisory Committee for the CEP sector, an extended meeting with licensed companies, as well as consultations with relevant government entities. Together, these engagements helped assess current challenges and identify the most appropriate actions to promote sector stability and business continuity,” His Excellency added.

The Committee has placed particular emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the sector, as they are among the most affected by current financial and operational pressures. They also play a vital role in supporting supply chains, serving eCommerce activities, and driving efficiency across delivery and digital economy services. The approved package aims to provide these companies with greater operational flexibility, helping them adapt to changing conditions, fulfil their existing commitments, and maintain service quality and stability.

Mohamed Khalid Bin Sulaiman, Chief Regulatory and Licensing Officer at the Regulatory and Licensing Sector, said: “This decision reflects a regulatory approach that balances supervisory requirements with actual market needs, informed by continuous and direct engagement with companies within the sector. The approved measures will provide targeted operational and financial relief to companies, particularly SMEs, to support their ability to maintain business continuity and sustain reliable service delivery, in line with the UAE’s direction towards a flexible and growth-enabling business environment.

The Committee reaffirms its commitment to adopting practical regulatory policies that address the demands of current market conditions, support companies within the sector, and enhance the overall readiness of the UAE’s postal and logistics ecosystem. These efforts form part of a broader vision to build a more efficient, flexible, and competitive regulatory environment that can keep pace with rapid industry transformation and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for postal and logistics services.

About the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee

The Postal Sector Regulatory Committee was established under Federal Decree-Law No. (21) of 2019 and was formally constituted in 2023 to oversee the regulation of the postal and CEP sector, ensuring effective governance and compliance. The Committee serves as the national authority mandated to develop the legislative and regulatory frameworks for the postal and express delivery sector in the United Arab Emirates. It is responsible for issuing and updating policies and regulatory guidelines, granting licenses to operate postal activities, and monitoring compliance to ensure fair competition and high-quality services for consumers.

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