Positive Zero represents the integration of distributed generation, energy efficiency, and clean mobility solutions in one connected, data-driven platform, which was showcased at the launch event.

New brand identity consolidates each of its subsidiaries: SirajPower, Taka Solutions, and HYPR Energy, under one company called Positive Zero.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE):

Positive Zero, a decentralized decarbonization infrastructure business headquartered in the UAE and dedicated to empowering a new energy economy in the GCC region, officially launched its new brand identity at the Museum of the Future yesterday as a consolidated platform for clean distributed power generation, energy efficiency, and sustainable mobility.

The event was attended by several high-level dignitaries and representatives of various UAE governmental entities, as well as clients of Positive Zero, local and regional business leaders, and industry professionals from the clean energy and sustainability sectors.

Positive Zero’s official brand launch follows its recent announcement of a landmark investment of up to $400 million from BlackRock’s Diversified Infrastructure team. The investment will boost Positive Zero’s growth and innovation in the GCC region, where it offers a range of decarbonization solutions, including distributed generation, energy efficiency, and clean mobility solutions, to support the region’s energy transition and economic diversification goals, as well as meet the COP28 mandate of tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency targets by 2030.

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Co-Founder and Chairman of Positive Zero, commented on the occasion:

“The idea for our business was inspired by the mission of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai ‘the city with the smallest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.’ This clear and ambitious target motivated us to create a platform that can partner closely with the private and public sectors to not only accelerate the clean energy transition but also to boost the economy in a game-changing, sustainable way.

“With Positive Zero unveiling its consolidated brand identity, and thanks to the support of our visionary leadership and our new investor, we are well-positioned for rapid growth in the UAE and the region to share this vision and meet the imperatives set out by the region’s governments: to triple the use of renewable energy and double energy efficiency by 2030, thereby delivering up to 85% of the reduction needed to fossil fuel use.”

Positive Zero was formed through the consolidation of three leading businesses in their fields: SirajPower, the leading provider of financed distributed generation in the GCC. Taka Solutions, the largest energy services company in the UAE; and HYPR Energy, the first mobile battery and energy storage systems provider in the region. The group combines the capabilities of these three verticals offering end-to-end services with data-driven clean energy solutions at no upfront costs and providing them through a “servitization” model that enables organisations of all types to take charge of their energy infrastructure and be part of the clean energy transition.

David Auriau, Co-Founder and CEO of Positive Zero, said in his remarks to the event’s attendees:

"The conventional, carbon-emitting energy grid is turning into a clean, flexible, digital ecosystem where energy can be produced everywhere, stored, and reintroduced back into the grid. In today's landscape, both private and public sectors, aiming to make a positive impact, are in search of versatile solutions for powering businesses, charging electric vehicles, and managing buildings more efficiently. These solutions must be practical, affordable, and seamlessly integrated into their daily operations.’’

“We are just at the beginning of a time where the future of energy, our planet, and our collective lives is being reimagined. By combining the various decentralized clean energy solutions that Positive Zero offers as services without upfront investment, our clients can slash up to 70% of their carbon emissions. This was not possible until recently, and we plan to grow tenfold in the next five years to create a large-scale movement towards a more sustainable, efficient, and carbon-neutral future through innovation and collaboration,” Auriau added.

The event included a presentation to attendees about Positive Zero’s vision for the decarbonized economy, as well as an illustration of how its business model empowers organizations in all sectors to take part in the clean energy transformation and form the bedrock of the future’s sustainable economy. The programme also featured remarks by Edward Winter, Head of EMEA for Diversified Infrastructure at BlackRock.

Positive Zero’s foundational companies have already made remarkable strides in key GCC markets. SirajPower, the company's Generation arm, leads the region with an impressive portfolio of distributed solar energy, totalling 200 MWp and reducing over 223 thousand metric tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to powering over 43,000 homes annually. Taka Solutions, operating as the company's Efficiency arm, has achieved energy savings exceeding 100,000 MWh across eight sectors in the UAE, which is equivalent to planting more than 3 million trees. HYPR Energy’s clean energy on-demand mobile battery unit, the first of its kind in the region and situated under the company’s Mobility vertical, has provided construction sites and other off-grid locations with cheaper and clean power.

About Positive Zero

Positive Zero is empowering the new energy economy by enabling companies, communities, and cities in the Middle East region to take charge of their energy future. As the leading energy transition partner for the commercial, industrial, and public sectors, Positive Zero is creating sustainability leaders across diverse industries and helping businesses achieve energy savings as high as 50% in simple and profitable ways, by removing upfront investments and operational complexities from the onset.

Positive Zero’s decarbonization-as-a-service offering combines clean technologies and data-driven solutions in decentralized solar generation, energy efficiency, and clean mobility that guarantee cost, consumption, and carbon footprint reduction from the first day of installation. In addition to financing, our end-to-end services include managing the entire process from engineering, design, installation, construction, maintenance, and monitoring so businesses can focus on what they do best.

Positive Zero empowers people to not just adopt smarter energy choices, but also profit from them, forging simpler and smarter pathways to decarbonization and sustainability.

