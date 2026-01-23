Nasser Al Neyadi: Investing in digital education is a strategic necessity to bridge the digital divide and empower communities

Dr. Waleed Al Ali: Our partnership with Ports and Customs strengthens digital education and expands the impact of “Donate Your Own Device” Initiative in support of underprivileged communities

As part of its commitment to social responsibility and its keenness to support sustainable education and environmental preservation, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation participated in the “Donate Your Own Device 2.0” campaign, organized by The Digital School—one of the initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives—in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent and with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The participation involved donating a number of electronic devices in support of the campaign’s goal to collect 100,000 used electronic devices, which will be refurbished or recycled in line with best environmental practices, contributing to the support of the educational process for students from underprivileged groups around the world.

The “Donate Your Own Device 2.0” campaign aims to present an integrated model that brings together education, humanitarian action, and environmental sustainability. This is achieved by collecting used electronic devices from individuals and institutions, assessing and sorting them, refurbishing usable devices for deployment in digital education, and responsibly recycling non-functional devices. The initiative helps expand access to digital education for communities most in need worldwide, while reducing electronic waste and narrowing the digital divide over the long term.

This took place during an event that included the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding between the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and The Digital School. The MoU aims to establish a framework for joint cooperation in supporting digital education, empowering students, exchanging expertise, and participating in sustainable educational and community initiatives. This collaboration will help broaden access to modern digital education solutions and ensure the sustainability of the “Donate Your Own Device” initiative, achieving long-term social and environmental impact.

On this occasion, H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “We are proud to sign this memorandum with the Digital School, which represents a strategic step toward empowering students and expanding digital learning opportunities”. He emphasized that this collaboration is not merely an agreement, but a partnership aimed at developing digital education and supporting underprivileged communities, reinforcing the Corporation’s ongoing vision to enhance its social and humanitarian role and reduce the digital divide in developing communities.

He added: “This cooperation reflects our support for national and international efforts to develop the education ecosystem, empower students and communities, and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the area of inclusive and quality education”.

He concluded: “We believe that investing in digital education is not an option, but a strategic necessity to develop young people’s capabilities and enable them to keep pace with future requirements. We are committed to supporting all initiatives that achieve this objective”.

For its part, the Digital School welcomed this initiative, affirming that donating electronic devices represents a qualitative addition to its efforts to provide advanced digital learning opportunities for underprivileged students. It also supports continuity of learning, helps bridge the digital divide, and promotes a culture of reuse and recycling, thereby reducing electronic waste.

On this occasion, Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of The Digital School, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives: “We are pleased at The Digital School to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. This collaboration strengthens our efforts to support digital education and empower underserved communities. Through this partnership, the Donate Your Own Device initiative will be able to expand its impact, enabling us to support a greater number of students and communities toward a more inclusive and sustainable educational future.