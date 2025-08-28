KSA - In a pioneering move that underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainable innovation, Portalis Capital Investments LLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Kingdom’s National Livestock and Fisheries Development Program (NLFDP), Tanmiah Food Company (Tanmiah), and Dutch biotechnology company Micreos Food Safety B.V. (Phageguard). The signing ceremony took place during GreenTech Amsterdam at the RAI Convention Centre, a global hub for agricultural innovation.

This first-of-its-kind public-private partnership will facilitate the introduction of Phageguard’s natural bacteriophage technology to ensure even higher Salmonella safety standards in the poultry sector. The initiative aligns directly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of enhancing food security, public health, and environmental sustainability. Through the support of NLFDP, the partnership aims to accelerate regulatory pathways, enable technology transfer, and drive private-sector implementation.

Tanmiah Food Company will lead the application and pilot testing of Phageguard S in Saudi Arabia in partnership with the NLFDP. Upon successful completion of the pilot scheme, the parties will explore a potential long-term offtake agreement. This project is expected to eventually support local job creation and empower knowledge-sharing around clean food safety technologies.

Dr. Sulaiman M. Alajel, General Supervisor of the Biotechnology Sector at the National Livestock and Fisheries Development Program, added:

“At the National Livestock and Fisheries Development Program (NLFDP), we believe in the transformative power of science. This partnership marks a bold step toward a healthier, technology-driven future for Saudi Arabia. Our mission extends far beyond facilitation—we serve as a national catalyst for innovation. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering the private sector, unlocking access to advanced biotechnologies such as phages, and making meaningful strides in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Together, we are not merely adopting global best practices—we are helping define and shape them.”

“We always put the quality and safety of our products first, and this initiative will further strengthen our ability to drive standards even higher,” said Marcos Delorenzo, CEO of Agriculture Development Company (ADC), Tanmiah’s Fresh Poultry division. “It will help ensure food security in Saudi Arabia through an innovative and sustainable multiparty partnership, which is a key pillar of our long-term strategy to support and accelerate the growth of the Kingdom under Vision 2030.”

Mr. Pieter de Maaker, Partnership Lead at Portalis Capital, remarked, “This agreement represents more than a business milestone - it is a shared step toward a healthier, more sustainable food system rooted in innovation and cross-border collaboration.”

The partnership stands as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s forward-looking policies and Portalis Capital’s ongoing mission to connect purpose-driven innovation with impactful markets across the globe.

About NLFDP

The National Livestock and Fisheries Development Program is a key government initiative under the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA). NLFDP is committed to advancing the livestock and fisheries sector by forging international partnerships and supporting scientific research and applied studies. It aims to empower the private sector and promote the adoption of modern technologies, driving the transformation toward a more sustainable and resilient sector that aligns with the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



About Portalis Capital

Portalis Capital Investments LLC is a purpose-driven investment and advisory platform focused on unlocking transformational opportunities at the intersection of sustainability, health, and technology. With a deep commitment to cross-border collaboration, Portalis partners with visionary founders and institutions to bring impactful innovation to high-growth markets - from food safety and clean energy to next-generation biotech. Headquartered in the UAE, Portalis Capital operates with a global outlook and an unwavering belief in the power of catalytic partnerships.

About Micreos Food Safety (Phageguard)

Micreos Food Safety B.V., the company behind the Phageguard brand, is a global leader in the development and commercialization of natural phage-based solutions that target harmful bacteria without affecting beneficial ones. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Micreos pioneers' innovative biotechnology that enhances food safety, reduces antibiotic reliance, and supports a cleaner, healthier food system. Phageguard products are trusted by food processors worldwide to combat pathogens such as Listeria and Salmonella with precision and efficacy.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. With a heritage spanning over 60 years, Tanmiah has become a trusted name in food innovation, animal welfare, and agricultural development. The company plays a vital role in supporting the Kingdom’s food security goals and is publicly listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul: 2281).